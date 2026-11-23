How to watch Middlesbrough vs Swansea City with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United Kingdom Sky Sports+

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 17 24 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough host Swansea City at the Riverside Stadium in a Championship fixture that pairs the league leaders with a side hunting a play-off place.

Kim Hellberg's team have been the division's standout side for much of the season. Their attack has led the way, with striker Will Lankshear scoring 15 goals in all competitions.

Boro returned from the international break with a 2-0 home win over Bristol City. That result added to a run in which they have scored freely and conceded very little.

Swansea arrive in less settled circumstances. They drew 2-2 with West Bromwich Albion in their latest game, but the weeks before it brought defeats to Birmingham City, Portsmouth and Queens Park Rangers.

The bigger story in south Wales is off the pitch. Vitor Matos, who lifted the Swans from a relegation scrap to an 11th-placed finish last season, has left for Strasbourg, and Robbie Keane is among the names linked with the vacancy.

That uncertainty makes this a tough assignment against the team at the top. Here is what we know about how to watch it.

Team news & squads