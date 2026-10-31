Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Charlton Athletic with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).

United States Paramount+

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 13 31 Oct 2026 - 11:00 Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough host Charlton Athletic at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship, with the table-topping Teessiders looking to extend their lead at the summit.

Kim Hellberg's side have been in devastating form, putting five past Bolton Wanderers in their last outing to move to the top of the second tier. Will Lankshear, a £10 million summer signing, has been the standout performer with 11 league goals in 12 games, making Boro one of the most potent attacks in the division.

Middlesbrough's defensive record has drawn some scrutiny, with 17 goals conceded and only two clean sheets across the campaign so far. Hellberg will know that tightening up at the back is the next step if they are to sustain a promotion push.

Charlton arrive at the Riverside in difficult shape. Nathan Jones's side have lost two of their last three Championship matches and sit 19th in the table, making this a critical fixture for a team trying to pull clear of the relegation zone.

The visitors' recent form offers little encouragement for a trip to face the division's in-form side. Back-to-back defeats to Norwich City and Watford have piled pressure on Jones, and a difficult away day in Middlesbrough is the last thing they need right now.

For those looking to catch the action, here is everything you need to know about how to watch Middlesbrough vs Charlton Athletic.

Team news & squads