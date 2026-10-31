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Championship
team-logoMiddlesbrough
Riverside Stadium
team-logoCharlton Athletic
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Watch Middlesbrough vs. Charlton Athletic live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Middlesbrough vs Charlton Athletic
Middlesbrough
Charlton Athletic
Championship

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Middlesbrough vs Charlton Athletic in live Championship action today.

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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How to watch Middlesbrough vs Charlton Athletic with a VPN

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).
United StatesParamount+
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

United States (USA)

Paramount+

Paramount+

Match Preview

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Championship - Game Week 13
Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough host Charlton Athletic at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship, with the table-topping Teessiders looking to extend their lead at the summit.

Kim Hellberg's side have been in devastating form, putting five past Bolton Wanderers in their last outing to move to the top of the second tier. Will Lankshear, a £10 million summer signing, has been the standout performer with 11 league goals in 12 games, making Boro one of the most potent attacks in the division.

Middlesbrough's defensive record has drawn some scrutiny, with 17 goals conceded and only two clean sheets across the campaign so far. Hellberg will know that tightening up at the back is the next step if they are to sustain a promotion push.

Charlton arrive at the Riverside in difficult shape. Nathan Jones's side have lost two of their last three Championship matches and sit 19th in the table, making this a critical fixture for a team trying to pull clear of the relegation zone.

The visitors' recent form offers little encouragement for a trip to face the division's in-form side. Back-to-back defeats to Norwich City and Watford have piled pressure on Jones, and a difficult away day in Middlesbrough is the last thing they need right now.

For those looking to catch the action, here is everything you need to know about how to watch Middlesbrough vs Charlton Athletic.

Team news & squads

Middlesbrough vs Charlton Athletic Probable lineups

Manager

  • K. Hellberg
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