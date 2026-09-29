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How to watch Mexico vs Peru with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Friendlies - Game Week 1 29 Sept 2026 - 21:00

Today's game between Mexico and Peru will kick off at 30 Sept 2026, 02:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mexico vs Peru today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Mexico ahead of this fixture. Full squad and lineup details will be added closer to kick-off once confirmed by the camp.

Peru are similarly yet to confirm their squad selection. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and probable lineups for both sides will be provided as information becomes available.

Form

Mexico head into this match having won three of their last five outings, recording one draw and one loss across that run. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw against Colombia in a friendly, following a 3-2 defeat to England at the World Cup last-16 stage. El Tri beat Ecuador 2-0 and Czechia 3-0 at the tournament, and also edged South Korea 1-0 in the group stage. Across those five matches, Mexico scored seven goals and conceded four.

Peru have won just one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 loss to the United States, and they also fell 3-1 to Spain and 2-0 to Senegal in that run. Their only win came against Haiti, a 2-1 away victory. Peru scored six goals across those five games but conceded ten, a defensive record that will concern their coaching staff.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 win for Mexico in a friendly in September 2022. Looking back across the last five encounters, the head-to-head record is closely contested: Mexico won 4-0 in a 2008 friendly, Peru claimed a 1-0 Copa America victory in 2011, and two of the five meetings ended level.