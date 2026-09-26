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Friendlies
team-logoMexico
team-logoColombia
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Mexico vs Colombia: Worldwide Friendlies broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Mexico vs Colombia
Mexico
Colombia
Friendlies

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country / Territory

Broadcaster

Official Website Link

United States

TUDN USA

tudn.com

Mexico

Canal 5 Televisa

televisa.com

Colombia

Caracol TV

caracoltv.com

Honduras

TUDN

tudn.com

Dominican Republic

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Nicaragua

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

El Salvador

TUDN

tudn.com

Costa Rica

TUDN

tudn.com

Panama

TUDN

tudn.com

Guatemala

TUDN

tudn.com

Puerto Rico

ViX

vix.com

Belize

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

How to watch Mexico vs Colombia with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Friendlies - Game Week 1

Today's game between Mexico and Colombia will kick off at 27 Sept 2026, 02:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mexico vs Colombia today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news has been provided for Mexico ahead of this friendly fixture. Full squad and lineup information will be added as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Colombia are also yet to release official injury or suspension updates. Lorenzo's squad selection will be confirmed in due course.

Form

MEX

MEX - Form

RSA
W2-0
KOR
W1-0
CZE
W0-3
ECU
W2-0
ENG
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
COL

COL - Form

UZB
W1-3
COD
W1-0
POR
D0-0
GHA
W1-0
SUI
L0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Mexico arrive in good overall shape, recording four wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their World Cup run included victories over South Africa, Republic of Korea, Czechia, and Ecuador before a 3-2 defeat to England ended their tournament. Across those five games, El Tri scored eight goals and conceded three.

Colombia's recent five-match record reads three wins, one draw, and one loss. They beat Uzbekistan, DR Congo, and Ghana before drawing with Portugal and then losing to Switzerland on penalties following a 0-0 draw. Colombia scored three goals across those five matches and kept three clean sheets, reflecting a defensively disciplined but measured attacking output.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

MexicoDrawColombia
1
0
4
Friendlies
Mexico badge
Mexico
MEX
0
Colombia badge
Colombia
COL
4
FT
Friendlies
Mexico badge
Mexico
MEX
2
Colombia badge
Colombia
COL
3
FT
Friendlies
Colombia badge
Colombia
COL
3
Mexico badge
Mexico
MEX
2
FT
Friendlies
Mexico badge
Mexico
MEX
0
Colombia badge
Colombia
COL
2
FT
Friendlies
Mexico badge
Mexico
MEX
1
Colombia badge
Colombia
COL
0
FT
5Goals Scored12
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 4-0 victory for Colombia in a friendly played in October 2025, a result that underlined Los Cafeteros' recent dominance in this fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Colombia have won four and Mexico one, with Colombia scoring 12 goals to Mexico's three. The only Mexico win in that run came in September 2010, a 1-0 result that feels distant given the pattern of results since.

Standings

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