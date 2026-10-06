International Coverage

Country Broadcaster Broadcaster Website United States Fox Sports foxsports.com Mexico Canal 5 Televisa televisa.com Colombia TUDN tudn.com Peru TUDN tudn.com Chile Mega meganoticias.cl Ecuador El Canal del Fútbol elcanaldelfutbol.com Guatemala TUDN tudn.com Honduras TUDN tudn.com El Salvador TUDN tudn.com Nicaragua TUDN tudn.com Costa Rica TUDN tudn.com Panama TUDN tudn.com

How to watch Mexico vs Chile with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Friendlies - Game Week 1 6 Oct 2026 - 22:30

Today's game between Mexico and Chile will kick off at 7 Oct 2026, 03:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mexico vs Chile today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Mexico ahead of this fixture. Updates on the squad and probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Chile have also not released confirmed injury or suspension information at this stage. Further squad details are expected to be announced in the build-up to the match.

Form

Mexico head into this match with a W2-D2-L1 record across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 3-0 defeat to the United States in a friendly, and they also drew 1-1 with both Peru and Colombia in this window. El Tri's World Cup run included a 2-0 win over Ecuador before a 2-3 defeat to England ended their campaign at the last-16 stage. Mexico scored seven goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Chile have struggled for results, winning just one of their last five games to sit at W1-D0-L4. Their most recent outing was a 4-2 defeat to the United States, and they also lost 1-0 to Canada in a friendly. Their only win in that run came against DR Congo, a 2-1 away victory. La Roja scored five goals and conceded ten across those five fixtures, a defensive record that will give Mexico encouragement going into this game.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2, a friendly played in December 2021. Before that, Mexico won 3-1 in a friendly in March 2019. Across the last five recorded meetings, Mexico hold three wins to Chile's one, with one draw, and the most notable result in the series was Chile's 7-0 Copa America victory in June 2016.