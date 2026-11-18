How to watch Metz vs Boulogne with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 2 - Game Week 13 20 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Stade Saint Symphorien

Metz host Boulogne at Stade Saint-Symphorien in a Ligue 2 fixture that carries real weight for both sides in the second half of the table.

Gregory Proment's Metz arrive at this game in mixed form. They claimed a strong away win at Montpellier last time out in the league, but a Coupe de France defeat to Kellermann just days later will have taken some of the shine off that result.

Sitting seventh in Ligue 2, Metz have enough quality to push for the top half but have been inconsistent. Wins over Sochaux and Montpellier sit alongside a heavy 3-1 loss at Pau in their recent run, making this a team that can hurt opponents but cannot yet be relied upon to do so consistently.

Boulogne, under Fabien Dagneaux, travel to Metz having also suffered a Coupe de France exit last weekend, beaten by Saint-Ouen-l'Aumône. In the league, however, they showed real promise with a 3-0 win over Annecy FC on matchday before the cup round.

The visitors sit 12th in Ligue 2, five places and a few points behind their hosts. A positive result here would do much to close that gap and give Dagneaux's side genuine momentum heading into the winter stretch.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Ligue 2 fixture.

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