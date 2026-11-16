How to watch Martinique vs Aruba with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

CONCACAF Nations League - Final 16 Nov 2026 - 19:00

Martinique and Aruba meet again in the CONCACAF Nations League, with both sides looking to build on the goalless draw that separated them earlier in this campaign.

Martinique sit fifth in Group 2 of League A, a position that reflects a campaign of inconsistency. They have shown they can compete at this level, but dropped points against El Salvador and Suriname have kept them from climbing the table.

Aruba come into this fixture sitting second in their group in League C. Three wins from their last five matches point to a side with genuine momentum, and they will be confident after back-to-back victories over Anguilla earlier in the competition.

The first meeting between these two sides this cycle ended 0-0, a result that gave neither team much to work with. Martinique will feel the pressure to find a breakthrough on home soil this time around.

For Aruba, a point or better would represent a strong statement. They have already beaten Antigua and Barbuda and shown they can grind out results when needed.

With both teams' group positions still in play, there is plenty at stake. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

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