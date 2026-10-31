ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

How to watch Marseille vs Toulouse with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 1 - Game Week 9 1 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stade Orange Velodrome

Marseille host Toulouse at the Stade Orange Velodrome in a Ligue 1 fixture that finds both clubs in contrasting moments of their respective seasons.

Bruno Genesio's side come into this game off the back of a dramatic 4-3 win over Le Havre in their last Ligue 1 outing, a result that underlined both the attacking quality and the defensive fragility that has defined their campaign. Marseille led 4-0 before a frantic late Le Havre comeback made for a nervy finish at the Velodrome.

Across all competitions, Marseille have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their Europa League form has been a concern, with defeats to Olympiacos and Sturm Graz compounding pressure on Genesio to deliver more consistent results domestically.

Toulouse arrive in ninth place in Ligue 1, one position above Marseille in the table, and carry a steady if unspectacular run of form. Jens Berthel Askou's side drew 0-0 with Troyes in their most recent outing and have shown resilience across recent weeks.

The visitors have injury concerns of their own heading into this trip, and Marseille will be without key figures through injury as they look to consolidate their position in the top half.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Marseille vs Toulouse live.

Team news & squads