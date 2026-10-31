Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Ligue 1
team-logoMarseille
Stade Orange Velodrome
team-logoToulouse
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Watch Marseille vs. Toulouse live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Marseille vs Toulouse
Marseille
Toulouse
Ligue 1

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Marseille vs Toulouse in live Ligue 1 action today.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

How to watch Marseille vs Toulouse with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

United StatesFubo
United KingdomAmazon Prime Video
CanadaFubo
IrelandLigue 1+
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
CaribbeanDisney+
  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 9
Stade Orange Velodrome

Marseille host Toulouse at the Stade Orange Velodrome in a Ligue 1 fixture that finds both clubs in contrasting moments of their respective seasons.

Bruno Genesio's side come into this game off the back of a dramatic 4-3 win over Le Havre in their last Ligue 1 outing, a result that underlined both the attacking quality and the defensive fragility that has defined their campaign. Marseille led 4-0 before a frantic late Le Havre comeback made for a nervy finish at the Velodrome.

Across all competitions, Marseille have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their Europa League form has been a concern, with defeats to Olympiacos and Sturm Graz compounding pressure on Genesio to deliver more consistent results domestically.

Toulouse arrive in ninth place in Ligue 1, one position above Marseille in the table, and carry a steady if unspectacular run of form. Jens Berthel Askou's side drew 0-0 with Troyes in their most recent outing and have shown resilience across recent weeks.

The visitors have injury concerns of their own heading into this trip, and Marseille will be without key figures through injury as they look to consolidate their position in the top half.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Marseille vs Toulouse live.

Team news & squads

Marseille vs Toulouse Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Marseille crest
Marseille
OM
Formation
Toulouse crest
Toulouse
TFC
4-4-2
J. De LangeJ. De LangeC. Egan-RileyC. Egan-RileyN. AguerdN. AguerdEmersonEmersonT. WeahT. WeahA. HaritA. HaritA. GomesA. GomesH. AbdelliH. AbdelliP. HoejbjergP. HoejbjergT. NnadiT. NnadiA. GouiriA. Gouiriteam-logoG. Restesteam-logoC. TapeR. NicolaisenR. Nicolaisenteam-logoI. DialloM. McKenzieM. McKenzieteam-logoC. Casseres Jr.team-logoI. AziziN. SigurN. Sigurteam-logoT. JoergensenC. TengstedtC. Tengstedtteam-logoJ. Russell-Rowe
Toulouse crest
Toulouse
TFC
4-2-3-1
Marseille

Starting XI

Toulouse

Manager

  • B. Genesio
  • J. Askou
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google