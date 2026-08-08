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Club Friendlies
team-logoManchester United
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
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Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain: Worldwide Club Friendlies broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester United
Paris Saint-Germain
Club Friendlies

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain will kick-off at 8 Aug 2026, 16:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain lineups

4-2-3-1
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Formation
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4-3-3
22T. Heaton3N. Mazraoui23L. Shaw26A. Heaven5H. Maguire46S. Lacey16A. Diallo7M. Mount13P. Dorgu17A. Santos19B. Mbeumo39M. Safonov6I. Zabarnyi52A. Koukaba42D. Boly51W. Pacho4L. Beraldo24S. Mayulu27D. Fernandez7K. Kvaratskhelia57A. Ayari49I. Mbaye
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4-2-3-1
Manchester United

Starting XI

Paris Saint-Germain

Substitutes

No team news has been confirmed for Manchester United ahead of this fixture. Injury and suspension information, along with a projected XI, will be added as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Paris Saint-Germain have also not released official squad updates at this stage. The club are in the middle of an active transfer window, and their squad picture may shift before the match. Check back for the latest updates on both sides.

Form

MUN

MUN - Form

NFO
W3-2
BHA
W0-3
WRE
L0-1
RBK
W0-5
ATM
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
PSG

PSG - Form

B29
W1-0
RCL
W0-2
PAR
L2-1
ARS
W1-1
MLL
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Manchester United have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing only to Wrexham in a pre-season friendly. Their most recent outing produced a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid, and they also beat Rosenborg 5-0 earlier in pre-season. Their last two Premier League results before the summer break were wins over Brighton and Nottingham Forest, the latter a 3-2 victory. Across those five matches, United scored 11 goals and conceded five.

PSG's recent record is more mixed. They won three of their last five, but their most recent match ended in a 3-0 friendly defeat to Mallorca on August 5. Their standout result in that run was a 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the Champions League final, which they won on that occasion. They also recorded back-to-back Ligue 1 wins over Lens and Brest to close out the domestic season.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Manchester UnitedDrawParis Saint-Germain
2
0
2
Champions League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
3
FT
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
FT
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
3
FT
Champions League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
2
FT
6Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/4
Both teams scored3/4

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Champions League group stage on December 2, 2020, when PSG won 3-1 at Old Trafford. Across the four Champions League meetings on record, Manchester United have won two and PSG have won two. United's most notable result in that run was a 3-1 away win in Paris in March 2019.

Standings

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