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Premier League
team-logoManchester United
Old Trafford
team-logoAston Villa
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
Falza Rivaldi
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Watch Manchester United vs. Aston Villa live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Manchester United
Aston Villa
Premier League

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa in live Premier League action today.

How to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesDirecTV
United KingdomSky Sports Main Event
CanadaFubo
AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandSky Sport Premier League
IrelandSky Go
IndiaJioHotstar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanDisney+ Premium Caribbean
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
Premier League - Game Week 10
Old Trafford

Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday in a Premier League fixture that carries significant weight for both clubs heading into the international break.

United arrive off the back of a dramatic 3-2 Champions League win over Roma in midweek, a result that ended a nine-match winless run stretching back to September. Michael Carrick's side remain in serious domestic trouble, sitting 17th in the Premier League table, and cannot afford another slip at home.

The Roma victory lifted spirits around Old Trafford, but it came at a cost. Carlos Baleba, the £70 million summer signing from Brighton, limped off in the second half with a suspected hamstring problem. Carrick has since confirmed the 22-year-old will miss several weeks, ruling him out of this fixture and the entire international break.

Aston Villa arrive in Manchester in 10th place, though their recent form has been inconsistent. Unai Emery's side suffered a 3-0 Champions League defeat at Barcelona last Tuesday, though they did claim a notable 2-1 win at Manchester City earlier in October.

Villa's summer signing Zion Suzuki has drawn attention from clubs across Europe after an impressive start to the season between the posts, but Emery will be focused on collecting Premier League points on Sunday rather than transfer speculation surrounding his goalkeeper.

With United desperate for a win to stay clear of the relegation zone and Villa looking to push back into the top half, this is a fixture neither side can afford to take lightly. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch.

Team news & squads

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Formation
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
4-2-3-1
S. LammensS. LammensL. YoroL. YoroH. MaguireH. MaguireA. HeavenA. HeavenD. DalotD. DalotM. CunhaM. CunhaK. MainooK. MainooY. TielemansY. TielemansB. FernandesB. FernandesA. DialloA. DialloB. MbeumoB. MbeumoZ. SuzukiZ. SuzukiV. Nilsson LindeloefV. Nilsson LindeloefI. MaatsenI. MaatsenA. Wan-BissakaA. Wan-BissakaP. TorresP. TorresJ. McGinnJ. McGinnJ. ManzambiJ. ManzambiB. KamaraB. KamaraAlysson EdwardAlysson EdwardJ. GomesJ. GomesN. JacksonN. Jackson
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
4-2-3-1
Manchester United

Starting XI

Aston Villa

Manager

  • M. Carrick
  • U. Emery

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