How to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 10 8 Nov 2026 - 11:30 Old Trafford

Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday in a Premier League fixture that carries significant weight for both clubs heading into the international break.

United arrive off the back of a dramatic 3-2 Champions League win over Roma in midweek, a result that ended a nine-match winless run stretching back to September. Michael Carrick's side remain in serious domestic trouble, sitting 17th in the Premier League table, and cannot afford another slip at home.

The Roma victory lifted spirits around Old Trafford, but it came at a cost. Carlos Baleba, the £70 million summer signing from Brighton, limped off in the second half with a suspected hamstring problem. Carrick has since confirmed the 22-year-old will miss several weeks, ruling him out of this fixture and the entire international break.

Aston Villa arrive in Manchester in 10th place, though their recent form has been inconsistent. Unai Emery's side suffered a 3-0 Champions League defeat at Barcelona last Tuesday, though they did claim a notable 2-1 win at Manchester City earlier in October.

Villa's summer signing Zion Suzuki has drawn attention from clubs across Europe after an impressive start to the season between the posts, but Emery will be focused on collecting Premier League points on Sunday rather than transfer speculation surrounding his goalkeeper.

With United desperate for a win to stay clear of the relegation zone and Villa looking to push back into the top half, this is a fixture neither side can afford to take lightly. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch.

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