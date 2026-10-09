International Coverage

Country Broadcaster Website Afghanistan FanCode fancode.com Albania SuperSport 3 Digitalb digitalb.al Algeria beIN Sports HD 2 beinsports.com Andorra DAZN Spain dazn.com Angola DStv Now dstv.com Anguilla Bluu bluu.com Antigua and Barbuda Bluu bluu.com Argentina ESPN2 Argentina espn.com.ar Armenia Fast Sports 2 fasttv.am Aruba Bluu bluu.com Australia beIN Sports Connect beinsports.com/au Austria DAZN Austria dazn.com Azerbaijan AZTV aztv.az Bahamas Bluu bluu.com Bahrain beIN Sports HD 2 beinsports.com Bangladesh FanCode fancode.com Barbados Bluu bluu.com Belarus Belarus 5 tvr.by Belgium DAZN Belgium dazn.com Belize Nexgen nexgen.bz Benin New World Sport3 newworldtv.com Bermuda Bluu bluu.com Bhutan FanCode fancode.com Bolivia Disney+ Premium Chile disneyplus.com Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport 3P tvinternet.ba Botswana DStv Now dstv.com Brazil CazéTV youtube.com/c/Caz%C3%A9TV British Virgin Islands Bluu bluu.com Brunei Darussalam beIN Sports Connect beinsports.com Bulgaria MAX Sport 4 maxsport.live Burkina Faso DStv Now dstv.com Burundi Startimes Sports Premium startimestv.com Cambodia beIN Sports Connect beinsports.com Cameroon StarTimes App startimestv.com Canada TSN Premium tsn.ca Cape Verde Islands ZAP zap.co.ao Cayman Islands Bluu bluu.com Central African Republic New World Sport3 newworldtv.com Chad beIN SPORTS CONNECT beinsports.com Chile ESPN Chile espn.cl China Migu miguvideo.com Chinese Taipei DAZN Taiwan dazn.com Colombia ESPN2 Colombia espn.com.co Comoros SuperSport GOtv LaLiga gotvafrica.com Congo DR Startimes Sports Premium startimestv.com Costa Rica Sky Sports Norte sky.com.mx Côte d'Ivoire DStv Now dstv.com Cyprus Cytavision Sports 8 cyta.com.cy Czech Republic Nova Sport 5 CZ novasport.tv Denmark Disney+ Nordic disneyplus.com Djibouti TOD tod.tv Dominica Bluu bluu.com Dominican Republic Sky Sports Norte sky.com.mx Ecuador Disney+ Premium Sur disneyplus.com Egypt beIN Sports HD 2 beinsports.com El Salvador Sky Sports Norte sky.com.mx Equatorial Guinea DStv Now dstv.com Eritrea DStv Now dstv.com Ethiopia DStv Now dstv.com Finland Disney+ Nordic disneyplus.com France DAZN France dazn.com Gabon New World Sport3 newworldtv.com Gambia DStv Now dstv.com Georgia Silk Sport HD 1 silksport.ge Germany DAZN Germany dazn.com Ghana Startimes Sports Premium startimestv.com Great Britain LaLigaTV premier sports.com Grenada Bluu bluu.com Guam ESPN Deportes espn.com Guatemala Sky Sports Norte sky.com.mx Guinea Startimes Sports Premium startimestv.com Guinea-Bissau ZAP zap.co.ao Honduras Sky Sports Norte sky.com.mx Hong Kong Now Sports 2 nowtv.now.com Hungary Spíler2 tv2play.hu Iceland Disney+ Nordic disneyplus.com India FanCode fancode.com Indonesia Vidio vidio.com International DAZN International dazn.com Iran beIN Sports HD 2 beinsports.com Iraq beIN Sports HD 2 beinsports.com Ireland Republic Premier Sports Player premiersports.com Italy DAZN Italia dazn.com Jamaica Bluu bluu.com Japan DAZN Japan dazn.com Jordan beIN Sports HD 2 beinsports.com Kenya Azam Sports 4 HD azamtv.com Korea Republic Coupang Play coupangplay.com Kosovo Arena 5 Premium tvinternet.ba Kuwait beIN Sports HD 2 beinsports.com Laos beIN Sports Connect beinsports.com Lebanon beIN Sports HD 2 beinsports.com Lesotho DStv Now dstv.com Liberia DStv Now dstv.com Libya beIN Sports HD 2 beinsports.com Liechtenstein DAZN Germany dazn.com Macau TDM Desporto tdm.com.mo Macedonia Arena 5 Premium tvinternet.ba Madagascar StarTimes App startimestv.com Malawi Azam Sports 4 HD azamtv.com Malaysia receive via beIN Sports Malaysia beinsports.com/my Maldives FanCode fancode.com Mali New World Sport3 newworldtv.com Malta TSN4 Malta go.com.mt Mauritania TOD tod.tv Mauritius DStv Now dstv.com Mayotte SuperSport GOtv LaLiga gotvafrica.com Mexico Sky Sports Mexico sky.com.mx Monaco DAZN France dazn.com Montenegro Arena 5 Premium tvinternet.ba Montserrat Bluu bluu.com Morocco beIN Sports HD 2 beinsports.com Mozambique ZAP zap.co.ao Namibia DStv Now dstv.com Nepal FanCode fancode.com New Zealand beIN Sports Connect New Zealand beinsports.com/nz Nicaragua Sky Sports Norte sky.com.mx Niger DStv Now dstv.com Nigeria SuperSport Laliga Nigeria supersport.com Northern Mariana Islands ESPN Deportes espn.com Norway Viaplay Norway viaplay.no Oman beIN Sports HD 2 beinsports.com Pakistan FanCode fancode.com Palestine beIN Sports HD 2 beinsports.com Panama Sky Sports Norte sky.com.mx Paraguay ESPN2 Colombia espn.com.co Peru Disney+ Premium Chile disneyplus.com Philippines beIN Sports Connect Philippines beinsports.com/ph Poland Canal+ Sport 6 Poland canalplus.com/pl Portugal DAZN Portugal dazn.com Puerto Rico ESPN Deportes espn.com Qatar beIN Sports HD 2 beinsports.com Reunion SuperSport GOtv LaLiga gotvafrica.com Romania Digi Sport 4 Romania digisport.ro Russia Match TV matchtv.ru Rwanda Startimes Sports Premium startimestv.com

How to watch Malaga vs Espanyol with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

LaLiga - Game Week 8 9 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio La Rosaleda

Today's game between Malaga and Espanyol will kick off at 9 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Malaga vs Espanyol today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Malaga head into this match with a lengthy injury list. Juan Funes is without Diego Murillo, Julen Lobete, Aaron Ochoa, Rafa Rodriguez, Adam Aznou, Fernando Calero, Jose Salinas, and Juan Cruz, leaving his options considerably reduced. The projected XI features Alfonso Herrero in goal, with a back line of Angel Recio, Rafita, Carlos Puga, and Juan Berrocal, and Joaquin Munoz leading the attack.

Espanyol have their own absentees to contend with, as Kike Garcia, Javier Puado, Andoni Gorosabel, and Javi Hernandez are all unavailable for Manolo Gonzalez. The away side's projected lineup places Marko Dmitrovic in goal, with Tyrhys Dolan and Marcos Fernandez providing width and Roberto Fernandez starting in attack.

Form

Malaga's recent record makes for difficult reading. Juan Funes's side have managed no wins, two draws, and three defeats across their last five LaLiga matches, conceding nine goals in the process. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Getafe, and they also fell 1-3 to Villarreal in that run, underlining a side that has struggled to keep clean sheets or find attacking momentum.

Espanyol's form is only marginally better. Manolo Gonzalez's team have taken four points from a possible fifteen in their last five fixtures, with one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their only victory in that spell came away at Osasuna, where they won 2-0, but a subsequent 1-3 loss at Elche and a 2-1 defeat to Rayo Vallecano suggest that result has not sparked a wider improvement.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Segunda Division in May 2021, when Espanyol won 3-0 at home. Across the last five recorded fixtures between the sides, Espanyol have been the dominant force, winning four of those matches without defeat, including a 3-0 away victory at Malaga in November 2020 and consecutive 1-0 wins at Estadio La Rosaleda in LaLiga back in 2018 and 2017.

Standings

In the LaLiga table, Malaga sit bottom in 20th place, while Espanyol occupy 15th. The gap between them reflects the urgency of this fixture for the hosts in particular, who badly need points to move off the foot of the division.