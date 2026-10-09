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LaLiga
team-logoMalaga
Estadio La Rosaleda
team-logoEspanyol
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Malaga vs Espanyol: Worldwide LaLiga broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Malaga vs Espanyol
Malaga
Espanyol
LaLiga

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How to watch Malaga vs Espanyol with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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LaLiga - Game Week 8
Estadio La Rosaleda

Today's game between Malaga and Espanyol will kick off at 9 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Malaga vs Espanyol today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Malaga vs Espanyol Probable lineups

4-3-3
Malaga crest
Malaga
MAL
Formation
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
4-4-2
A. HerreroA. HerreroA. RecioA. RecioRafitaRafitaC. PugaC. PugaJ. BerrocalJ. BerrocalC. DotorC. DotorD. LorenzoD. Lorenzoteam-logoP. MartinezD. LarrubiaD. LarrubiaChupeChupeJ. MunozJ. MunozM. DmitrovicM. DmitrovicU. NunezU. NunezO. El HilaliO. El HilaliQ. HartmanQ. HartmanL. CabreraL. CabreraE. ExpositoE. ExpositoU. Gonzalez de ZarateU. Gonzalez de ZarateA. CalatravaA. CalatravaT. DolanT. DolanM. FernandezM. FernandezR. FernandezR. Fernandez
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
4-3-3
Malaga

Starting XI

Espanyol

Manager

  • J. Funes
  • M. Gonzalez

Malaga head into this match with a lengthy injury list. Juan Funes is without Diego Murillo, Julen Lobete, Aaron Ochoa, Rafa Rodriguez, Adam Aznou, Fernando Calero, Jose Salinas, and Juan Cruz, leaving his options considerably reduced. The projected XI features Alfonso Herrero in goal, with a back line of Angel Recio, Rafita, Carlos Puga, and Juan Berrocal, and Joaquin Munoz leading the attack.

Espanyol have their own absentees to contend with, as Kike Garcia, Javier Puado, Andoni Gorosabel, and Javi Hernandez are all unavailable for Manolo Gonzalez. The away side's projected lineup places Marko Dmitrovic in goal, with Tyrhys Dolan and Marcos Fernandez providing width and Roberto Fernandez starting in attack.

Form

MAL

MAL - Form

RMA
L4-0
LEV
D0-0
CEL
D1-1
VIL
L1-3
GET
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ESP

ESP - Form

RSO
L2-1
SEV
D1-1
OSA
W0-2
RAY
L2-1
ELC
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Malaga's recent record makes for difficult reading. Juan Funes's side have managed no wins, two draws, and three defeats across their last five LaLiga matches, conceding nine goals in the process. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Getafe, and they also fell 1-3 to Villarreal in that run, underlining a side that has struggled to keep clean sheets or find attacking momentum.

Espanyol's form is only marginally better. Manolo Gonzalez's team have taken four points from a possible fifteen in their last five fixtures, with one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their only victory in that spell came away at Osasuna, where they won 2-0, but a subsequent 1-3 loss at Elche and a 2-1 defeat to Rayo Vallecano suggest that result has not sparked a wider improvement.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

MalagaDrawEspanyol
0
0
5
Segunda Division
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
3
Malaga badge
Malaga
MAL
0
FT
Segunda Division
Malaga badge
Malaga
MAL
0
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
3
FT
LaLiga
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
4
Malaga badge
Malaga
MAL
1
FT
LaLiga
Malaga badge
Malaga
MAL
0
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
1
FT
LaLiga
Malaga badge
Malaga
MAL
0
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
1
FT
1Goals Scored12
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Segunda Division in May 2021, when Espanyol won 3-0 at home. Across the last five recorded fixtures between the sides, Espanyol have been the dominant force, winning four of those matches without defeat, including a 3-0 away victory at Malaga in November 2020 and consecutive 1-0 wins at Estadio La Rosaleda in LaLiga back in 2018 and 2017.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
7700317+2421
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
7511167+916
W
W
W
L
W
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
751197+216
D
W
W
W
L
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
7502188+1015
L
W
W
L
W
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
7412109+113
L
W
W
D
L
6
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
7322116+511
D
L
L
W
W
7
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
7241108+210
D
L
D
W
W
8
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
7313913-410
W
L
W
D
W
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
72231312+18
W
W
L
L
L
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
GetafeGetafeGET
722347-38
W
L
D
D
L
12
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
13
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
7223613-78
D
L
L
L
W
14
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
714286+27
W
D
D
D
L
15
EspanyolEspanyolESP
7214101007
L
L
W
D
L
16
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
72141121-107
L
L
W
L
W
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
6123812-45
L
L
D
W
D
18
ElcheElcheELC
71241117-65
W
L
D
L
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
7115413-94
L
W
L
L
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
7034312-93
L
L
D
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the LaLiga table, Malaga sit bottom in 20th place, while Espanyol occupy 15th. The gap between them reflects the urgency of this fixture for the hosts in particular, who badly need points to move off the foot of the division.

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