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How to watch Malaga vs Espanyol with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Malaga and Espanyol will kick off at 9 Oct 2026, 20:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Malaga vs Espanyol today
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Malaga vs Espanyol Probable lineups
Malaga head into this match with a lengthy injury list. Juan Funes is without Diego Murillo, Julen Lobete, Aaron Ochoa, Rafa Rodriguez, Adam Aznou, Fernando Calero, Jose Salinas, and Juan Cruz, leaving his options considerably reduced. The projected XI features Alfonso Herrero in goal, with a back line of Angel Recio, Rafita, Carlos Puga, and Juan Berrocal, and Joaquin Munoz leading the attack.
Espanyol have their own absentees to contend with, as Kike Garcia, Javier Puado, Andoni Gorosabel, and Javi Hernandez are all unavailable for Manolo Gonzalez. The away side's projected lineup places Marko Dmitrovic in goal, with Tyrhys Dolan and Marcos Fernandez providing width and Roberto Fernandez starting in attack.
Form
Malaga's recent record makes for difficult reading. Juan Funes's side have managed no wins, two draws, and three defeats across their last five LaLiga matches, conceding nine goals in the process. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Getafe, and they also fell 1-3 to Villarreal in that run, underlining a side that has struggled to keep clean sheets or find attacking momentum.
Espanyol's form is only marginally better. Manolo Gonzalez's team have taken four points from a possible fifteen in their last five fixtures, with one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their only victory in that spell came away at Osasuna, where they won 2-0, but a subsequent 1-3 loss at Elche and a 2-1 defeat to Rayo Vallecano suggest that result has not sparked a wider improvement.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Segunda Division in May 2021, when Espanyol won 3-0 at home. Across the last five recorded fixtures between the sides, Espanyol have been the dominant force, winning four of those matches without defeat, including a 3-0 away victory at Malaga in November 2020 and consecutive 1-0 wins at Estadio La Rosaleda in LaLiga back in 2018 and 2017.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|7
|7
|0
|0
|31
|7
|+24
|21
W
W
W
W
W
|2
|7
|5
|1
|1
|16
|7
|+9
|16
W
W
W
L
W
|3
|7
|5
|1
|1
|9
|7
|+2
|16
D
W
W
W
L
|4
|7
|5
|0
|2
|18
|8
|+10
|15
L
W
W
L
W
|5
|7
|4
|1
|2
|10
|9
|+1
|13
L
W
W
D
L
|6
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|6
|+5
|11
D
L
L
W
W
|7
|7
|2
|4
|1
|10
|8
|+2
|10
D
L
D
W
W
|8
|7
|3
|1
|3
|9
|13
|-4
|10
W
L
W
D
W
|9
|7
|2
|2
|3
|13
|12
|+1
|8
W
W
L
L
L
|10
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|6
|+1
|8
D
D
W
W
L
|11
|7
|2
|2
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|8
W
L
D
D
L
|12
|7
|2
|2
|3
|11
|16
|-5
|8
D
W
L
W
L
|13
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|13
|-7
|8
D
L
L
L
W
|14
|7
|1
|4
|2
|8
|6
|+2
|7
W
D
D
D
L
|15
|7
|2
|1
|4
|10
|10
|0
|7
L
L
W
D
L
|16
|7
|2
|1
|4
|11
|21
|-10
|7
L
L
W
L
W
|17
|6
|1
|2
|3
|8
|12
|-4
|5
L
L
D
W
D
|18
|7
|1
|2
|4
|11
|17
|-6
|5
W
L
D
L
L
|19
|7
|1
|1
|5
|4
|13
|-9
|4
L
W
L
L
L
|20
|7
|0
|3
|4
|3
|12
|-9
|3
L
L
D
D
L
In the LaLiga table, Malaga sit bottom in 20th place, while Espanyol occupy 15th. The gap between them reflects the urgency of this fixture for the hosts in particular, who badly need points to move off the foot of the division.