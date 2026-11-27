How to watch Malaga vs Athletic Bilbao with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 14 28 Nov 2026 - 10:15 Estadio La Rosaleda

Malaga host Athletic Bilbao at Estadio La Rosaleda in a LaLiga fixture that pits the bottom club against a side in the top half.

Juan Funes's team sit 20th and have lost three of their last five games in all competitions. The latest setback was a 1-0 defeat to Osasuna on November 22.

The home side have struggled to turn effort into points. They lost 1-2 to Racing Santander and 2-1 to Real Betis before the Osasuna result, and they have not won a league game in that run.

Athletic arrive in eighth place under Edin Terzic. They lost 1-0 to Espanyol on November 20, which interrupted a run of three straight wins that included a 4-0 victory over Getafe.

Terzic's side scored six at AE Prat in the Copa del Rey and beat Real Sociedad 2-1 in the league. Their form away from the Basque Country will be tested at a ground where Malaga badly need a result.

Here is how to follow the match, with the viewing details below.

TV channel and live stream options for Malaga vs Athletic Bilbao are listed below. Use the link to watch live.

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