How to watch Luxembourg vs Bulgaria with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 4 6 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Stade de Luxembourg

Today's game between Luxembourg and Bulgaria will kick off at 6 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Luxembourg vs Bulgaria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Jeff Strasser names his Luxembourg side with no confirmed injury or suspension information available ahead of kick-off. Updates to the squad will be added closer to the match.

Atanas Ribarski's Bulgaria squad details are similarly unavailable at this stage. Team news will be confirmed nearer to kick-off.

Form

Luxembourg have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Estonia in UEFA Nations League C, following a 0-3 loss to Iceland in the previous group fixture. Their only win in the run came earlier in the campaign with a 1-2 victory away at Bulgaria. Across the five matches, Luxembourg scored two goals and conceded six.

Bulgaria have drawn one and lost four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to Iceland in UEFA Nations League C, and they also drew 0-0 with Estonia in the previous group fixture. A 1-2 defeat to Luxembourg earlier in the campaign sits alongside two draws and a loss from friendly competition. Bulgaria scored three goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in September 2026, when Luxembourg won 1-2 away at Bulgaria in UEFA Nations League C group play. Across the last five recorded meetings, Bulgaria hold the stronger overall record with three wins, while Luxembourg and Bulgaria have shared draws in several of the remaining fixtures. Luxembourg's victory earlier in this campaign is their most recent win in the series.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Iceland ISL 3 2 1 0 7 1 +6 7 W W D 2 Estonia EST 3 1 2 0 2 1 +1 5 W D D 3 Luxembourg LUX 3 1 0 2 2 5 -3 3 L L W 4 Bulgaria BGR 3 0 1 2 1 5 -4 1 L D L Promotion Promotion Playoff

Luxembourg sit third in Group 4 of UEFA Nations League C, while Bulgaria are fourth. Both sides are outside the promotion places, meaning this fixture is a direct contest between two teams fighting to stay in contention.