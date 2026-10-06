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UEFA Nations League C
team-logoLuxembourg
Stade de Luxembourg
team-logoBulgaria
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Luxembourg vs Bulgaria: Worldwide UEFA Nations League C broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Luxembourg vs Bulgaria
Luxembourg
Bulgaria
UEFA Nations League C

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Luxembourg vs Bulgaria with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 4
Stade de Luxembourg

Today's game between Luxembourg and Bulgaria will kick off at 6 Oct 2026, 19:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Luxembourg vs Bulgaria today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Luxembourg vs Bulgaria Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Strasser

Jeff Strasser names his Luxembourg side with no confirmed injury or suspension information available ahead of kick-off. Updates to the squad will be added closer to the match.

Atanas Ribarski's Bulgaria squad details are similarly unavailable at this stage. Team news will be confirmed nearer to kick-off.

Form

LUX

LUX - Form

ITA
L0-1
ALB
W0-1
BGR
W1-2
ISL
L0-3
EST
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BGR

BGR - Form

MTN
L0-1
MDA
D2-2
LUX
L1-2
EST
D0-0
ISL
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Luxembourg have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Estonia in UEFA Nations League C, following a 0-3 loss to Iceland in the previous group fixture. Their only win in the run came earlier in the campaign with a 1-2 victory away at Bulgaria. Across the five matches, Luxembourg scored two goals and conceded six.

Bulgaria have drawn one and lost four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to Iceland in UEFA Nations League C, and they also drew 0-0 with Estonia in the previous group fixture. A 1-2 defeat to Luxembourg earlier in the campaign sits alongside two draws and a loss from friendly competition. Bulgaria scored three goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LuxembourgDrawBulgaria
1
3
1
UEFA Nations League C
Bulgaria badge
Bulgaria
BGR
1
Luxembourg badge
Luxembourg
LUX
2
FT
UEFA Nations League C
Luxembourg badge
Luxembourg
LUX
0
Bulgaria badge
Bulgaria
BGR
1
FT
UEFA Nations League C
Bulgaria badge
Bulgaria
BGR
0
Luxembourg badge
Luxembourg
LUX
0
FT
Friendlies
Luxembourg badge
Luxembourg
LUX
0
Bulgaria badge
Bulgaria
BGR
0
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Luxembourg badge
Luxembourg
LUX
1
Bulgaria badge
Bulgaria
BGR
1
FT
3Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in September 2026, when Luxembourg won 1-2 away at Bulgaria in UEFA Nations League C group play. Across the last five recorded meetings, Bulgaria hold the stronger overall record with three wins, while Luxembourg and Bulgaria have shared draws in several of the remaining fixtures. Luxembourg's victory earlier in this campaign is their most recent win in the series.

Standings

Grp. 4

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
IcelandIcelandISL
321071+67
W
W
D
2
EstoniaEstoniaEST
312021+15
W
D
D
3
LuxembourgLuxembourgLUX
310225-33
L
L
W
4
BulgariaBulgariaBGR
301215-41
L
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff

Luxembourg sit third in Group 4 of UEFA Nations League C, while Bulgaria are fourth. Both sides are outside the promotion places, meaning this fixture is a direct contest between two teams fighting to stay in contention.

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