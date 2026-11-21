How to watch Lorient vs Rennes with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 1 - Game Week 11 22 Nov 2026 - 11:15 Stade du Moustoir

Lorient welcome Rennes to the Stade du Moustoir in Lorient for a Ligue 1 fixture on Sunday, December 13, 2026.

Lorient arrive in decent shape. Alexandre Dujeux's side have won three of their last five league games, including a 2-0 away win at Le Havre on November 8 that underlined their defensive improvement in recent weeks.

Rennes, by contrast, are carrying inconsistency into this trip. Franck Haise's side have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, conceding nine goals in that run, and they head to Lorient off the back of a 1-2 home defeat to Lille.

The head-to-head record adds further intrigue. Lorient thrashed Rennes 4-0 at this ground in August 2025, though Rennes reversed that result with a 2-0 win at Roazhon Park in January 2026.

Both clubs sit in the top half of the Ligue 1 table, with Rennes placed eighth and Lorient tenth, meaning points here carry real weight in the standings.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Lorient vs Rennes live, including kick-off time, team news, and form.

Team news & squads