Premiership
team-logoLivingston
The Home of the Set Fare Arena
team-logoCeltic
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Livingston vs Celtic Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premiership match between Livingston and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find Livingston vs Celtic live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA CBS, Paramount+, fubo
🇬🇧 UKSky Sports
🇦🇺 AustraliabeIN Sports
🌍 South / Sub-Saharan AfricaESPN

Livingston hosts Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at Almondvale Stadium on Saturday as the bottom-table Lions seek a morale-boosting result against the title-chasing Hoops. Livingston are struggling with poor form, winless in nine league games and reliant on set-pieces, while Celtic are dominating with high-pressing attacks and recent heavy victories over weaker sides. This fixture historically favors Celtic, who have won the last eight encounters, averaging over three goals.

Livingston vs Celtic kick-off time

Livingston Latest News

Livingston will be without several players through injury, with Aidan Denholm, Cameron Kerr and Danny Wilson all unavailable.

Adam Montgomery is ineligible to play against his parent club Celtic, so he will not feature in the squad. 

Celtic Latest News

Celtic are facing a number of absences for the trip to Almondvale. Long-term defender Alistair Johnston remains out after undergoing hamstring surgery, while Luis Palma will not feature as he is not yet fit to return.

Callum McGregor is still building back to full fitness and will not be involved, and James McCarthy has not played this season and is also ruled out.

Form

LIV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

CEL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

LIV

Last 5 matches

CEL

0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

2

Goals scored

15
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5

0