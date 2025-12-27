How to watch today's Livingston vs Celtic Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find Livingston vs Celtic live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

Country / Region Broadcaster 🇺🇸 USA CBS, Paramount+, fubo 🇬🇧 UK Sky Sports 🇦🇺 Australia beIN Sports 🌍 South / Sub-Saharan Africa ESPN

Livingston hosts Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at Almondvale Stadium on Saturday as the bottom-table Lions seek a morale-boosting result against the title-chasing Hoops. Livingston are struggling with poor form, winless in nine league games and reliant on set-pieces, while Celtic are dominating with high-pressing attacks and recent heavy victories over weaker sides. This fixture historically favors Celtic, who have won the last eight encounters, averaging over three goals.

Livingston will be without several players through injury, with Aidan Denholm, Cameron Kerr and Danny Wilson all unavailable.

Adam Montgomery is ineligible to play against his parent club Celtic, so he will not feature in the squad.

Celtic are facing a number of absences for the trip to Almondvale. Long-term defender Alistair Johnston remains out after undergoing hamstring surgery, while Luis Palma will not feature as he is not yet fit to return.

Callum McGregor is still building back to full fitness and will not be involved, and James McCarthy has not played this season and is also ruled out.

