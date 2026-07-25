International Coverage

How to watch Liverpool vs Sunderland with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Liverpool and Sunderland will kick-off at 25 Jul 2026, 23:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Sunderland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Liverpool have not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting XI has been released. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Sunderland are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and no projected XI has been provided. Further information will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Liverpool head into this fixture having won just one of their last five matches, recording one win, two draws, and two defeats across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Brentford in the Premier League, while they also drew 1-1 with Chelsea. The Reds suffered defeats to Aston Villa, who beat them 4-2, and Manchester United, who won 3-2. Across those five games, Liverpool scored eight goals and conceded eight.

Sunderland have been in considerably sharper form, winning three of their last five matches with one draw and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 5-1 win over York City in a pre-season friendly, and they also beat Chelsea 2-1 and Everton 3-1 in their final Premier League fixtures. They drew 0-0 with Manchester United and 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers. Sunderland scored eleven goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Sunderland hosted Liverpool in the Premier League and lost 1-0. Before that, a December 2025 fixture at Anfield ended 1-1. The last five recorded meetings show Liverpool with two wins to Sunderland's none, with three draws, and the sides have scored a combined ten goals across those encounters.