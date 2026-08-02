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How to watch Liverpool vs Leeds United with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Liverpool and Leeds United will kick-off at 2 Aug 2026, 21:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Leeds United todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
No team news is currently available for either side ahead of this pre-season fixture. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or probable lineups listed for Liverpool or Leeds United at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both squads are confirmed.
Form
Liverpool head into this fixture with two wins from their last five matches, alongside two draws and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-0 friendly win over Wrexham on July 29, following a 4-2 victory against Sunderland earlier in pre-season. Their last three outings before that came in the Premier League, where they drew 1-1 with Brentford, lost 4-2 to Aston Villa, and drew 1-1 with Chelsea. Across those five matches, Liverpool scored nine goals and conceded eight.
Leeds have also recorded two wins from their last five, with one draw and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-0 friendly win over Sunderland on July 30, which came after a 2-3 pre-season loss to Wrexham. In the Premier League run-in, Leeds lost 3-0 to West Ham United, beat Brighton 1-0, and drew 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur. Leeds scored five goals and conceded six across those five matches.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on January 1, 2026, when Liverpool and Leeds drew 0-0 at Anfield in the Premier League. Before that, the sides met at Elland Road in December 2025, drawing 3-3 in another Premier League fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Liverpool hold three wins to Leeds' one, with one draw, scoring a combined 18 goals across those meetings.