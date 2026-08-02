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Club Friendlies
team-logoLiverpool
team-logoLeeds United
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Liverpool vs Leeds United: Worldwide Club Friendlies broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Liverpool vs Leeds United
Liverpool
Leeds United
Club Friendlies

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Afghanistan

FanCode

fancode.com

Argentina

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au/sport

Bangladesh

FanCode

fancode.com

Belize

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Bhutan

FanCode

fancode.com

Bolivia

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Brazil

Claro TV+

clarotvmais.com.br

Burundi

Sporty TV

sportytv.com

Cameroon

StarTimes

startimes.com.cn

Chile

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Colombia

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Congo DR

Sporty TV

sportytv.com

Costa Rica

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Cuba

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Cyprus

Sigma TV

sigmatv.com

Dominican Republic

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Ecuador

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

El Salvador

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Ghana

Sporty TV

sportytv.com

Great Britain

LFCTV

liverpoolfc.com/lfctv

Guam

ESPN Deportes

espndeportes.espn.com

Guatemala

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Guinea

Sporty TV

sportytv.com

Honduras

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Hong Kong

beIN Sports Connect Hong Kong

connect-hk.beinsports.com

India

FanCode

fancode.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Iraq

Al Rabiaa Sport TV

alrabiaa.tv

Ireland Republic

LFCTV

liverpoolfc.com/lfctv

Israel

Sport 1

sport1.maariv.co.il

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com

Kenya

Sporty TV

sportytv.com

Korea Republic

Coupang Play

coupangplay.com

Kosovo

Arena Sport

tvarena.com

Macedonia

Arena Sport

tvarena.com

Madagascar

StarTimes

startimes.com.cn

Malawi

StarTimes

startimes.com.cn

Malaysia

beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

connect-my.beinsports.com

Maldives

FanCode

fancode.com

Mexico

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Montenegro

Arena Sport

tvarena.com

Mozambique

Sporty TV

sportytv.com

Nepal

FanCode

fancode.com

Nicaragua

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Nigeria

Sporty TV

sportytv.com

Northern Mariana Islands

ESPN Deportes

espndeportes.espn.com

Norway

VG+

vg.no

Pakistan

FanCode

fancode.com

Panama

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Paraguay

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Peru

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Puerto Rico

ESPN Deportes

espndeportes.espn.com

Rwanda

Sporty TV

sportytv.com

Serbia

Arena Sport

tvarena.com

Sierra Leone

Sporty TV

sportytv.com

Singapore

beIN Sports Connect Singapore

connect-sg.beinsports.com

South Africa

Sporty TV

sportytv.com

Sri Lanka

FanCode

fancode.com

Sweden

Sport Bladet Play

aftonbladet.se

Tanzania

Sporty TV

sportytv.com

Turkey

beIN CONNECT Turkey

beinconnect.com.tr

U.S. Virgin Islands

ESPN Deportes

espndeportes.espn.com

Uganda

Sporty TV

sportytv.com

United Arab Emirates

Maraya

maraya.ae

Uruguay

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

USA

fuboTV

fubo.tv

Venezuela

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Zambia

StarTimes

startimes.com.cn

How to watch Liverpool vs Leeds United with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Liverpool and Leeds United will kick-off at 2 Aug 2026, 21:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Leeds United today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for either side ahead of this pre-season fixture. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or probable lineups listed for Liverpool or Leeds United at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both squads are confirmed.

Form

LIV

LIV - Form

CHE
D1-1
AVL
L4-2
BRE
D1-1
SUN
W4-2
WRE
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
LEE

LEE - Form

TOT
D1-1
BHA
W1-0
WHU
L3-0
WRE
L2-3
SUN
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Liverpool head into this fixture with two wins from their last five matches, alongside two draws and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-0 friendly win over Wrexham on July 29, following a 4-2 victory against Sunderland earlier in pre-season. Their last three outings before that came in the Premier League, where they drew 1-1 with Brentford, lost 4-2 to Aston Villa, and drew 1-1 with Chelsea. Across those five matches, Liverpool scored nine goals and conceded eight.

Leeds have also recorded two wins from their last five, with one draw and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-0 friendly win over Sunderland on July 30, which came after a 2-3 pre-season loss to Wrexham. In the Premier League run-in, Leeds lost 3-0 to West Ham United, beat Brighton 1-0, and drew 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur. Leeds scored five goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LiverpoolDrawLeeds United
2
2
1
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
0
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
FT
Premier League
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
3
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
3
FT
Premier League
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
1
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
6
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
2
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
6
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
FT
16Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on January 1, 2026, when Liverpool and Leeds drew 0-0 at Anfield in the Premier League. Before that, the sides met at Elland Road in December 2025, drawing 3-3 in another Premier League fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Liverpool hold three wins to Leeds' one, with one draw, scoring a combined 18 goals across those meetings.

Standings

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