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Match Preview

Carabao Cup - Game Week 4 28 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Anfield

Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield in the Carabao Cup, with Andoni Iraola's side looking to extend their winning run against a Blues outfit managed by Xabi Alonso.

The Reds arrive into this fixture in strong domestic form, having beaten Brighton 2-0 in the Premier League at the weekend to claim a fourth consecutive victory across all competitions. Goals from a Pascal Gross own goal and Alexander Isak secured a first home league win of the season, lifting Liverpool into fourth place in the Premier League table.

Florian Wirtz was at the centre of the opener before being forced off in the 65th minute with an ankle problem. Iraola confirmed the injury did not appear serious, though the congested schedule means the German will be monitored carefully before this midweek fixture.

Chelsea come into this tie off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, a result that will have frustrated Alonso. The Blues have been inconsistent in recent weeks, though a 5-1 win at Bournemouth and a 2-0 victory over Everton earlier in October demonstrated their attacking potential.

Alonso returns to Anfield in a cup competition, adding a layer of intrigue to a fixture that carries genuine knockout stakes. Liverpool's Cody Gakpo has already spoken publicly about the importance of the home crowd for this week's double-header against Chelsea and Arsenal.

Read on below for everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live.

Team news & squads

Andoni Iraola has no injury or suspension information currently confirmed for Liverpool ahead of this Carabao Cup tie. Florian Wirtz is a doubt after leaving the Brighton match in the 65th minute with an ankle twist, and his fitness will be assessed before kick-off. Further team news updates will be added closer to the match.

Xabi Alonso's Chelsea squad information is also yet to be confirmed. Full team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Liverpool head into this fixture with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, their only defeat in that run coming against Manchester City, who beat them 3-0 in the Premier League on October 11. The Reds have scored 16 goals across those five matches, conceding seven, with their most recent result a 2-0 home win over Brighton. They also recorded a 4-3 victory over Villarreal and a 3-6 away win at LASK in the Champions League during that period.

Chelsea have won two of their last five matches, drawing one and losing two. Their standout result was a 5-1 win at Bournemouth, while a 2-0 victory over Everton also stands out. They have lost to both Brentford, who beat them 3-0, and most recently Tottenham, who won 2-0 on October 24. Chelsea have scored 10 goals and conceded nine across their last five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two clubs came in May 2026, when Liverpool and Chelsea drew 1-1 at Anfield in the Premier League. Looking at the last five head-to-head fixtures, Chelsea have won three times to Liverpool's one, with one draw. In the only previous Carabao Cup meeting in this dataset, Chelsea hosted Liverpool in February 2024 and lost 1-0.