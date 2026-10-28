Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Carabao Cup
team-logoLiverpool
Anfield
team-logoChelsea
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Liverpool vs Chelsea
Liverpool
Chelsea
Carabao Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

United StatesParamount+
United KingdomSky Sports Main Event
CanadaFubo
IndiaFanCode

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea with a VPN

  1. Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  2. Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below).
  3. Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  4. Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  5. Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Broadcaster Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Angola

SuperSport

supersport.com

Argentina

ESPN Argentina

espn.com.ar

Australia

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com

Bolivia

ESPN Colombia

espn.com

Brazil

ESPN Brazil

espn.com.br

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com

Chad

SuperSport

supersport.com

Chile

ESPN Chile

espn.cl

Colombia

ESPN Colombia

espn.com.co

Congo DR

StarTimes

startimesworld.com

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Ethiopia

SuperSport

supersport.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Iran

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Kazakhstan

Setanta Sports

setantasports.com

Libya

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Madagascar

Canal+ Sport

canalplus.com

Mali

Canal+ Sport

canalplus.com

Mauritania

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico

disneyplus.com

Niger

SuperSport

supersport.com

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

disneyplus.com

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

Match Preview

crest
Carabao Cup - Game Week 4
Anfield

Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield in the Carabao Cup, with Andoni Iraola's side looking to extend their winning run against a Blues outfit managed by Xabi Alonso.

The Reds arrive into this fixture in strong domestic form, having beaten Brighton 2-0 in the Premier League at the weekend to claim a fourth consecutive victory across all competitions. Goals from a Pascal Gross own goal and Alexander Isak secured a first home league win of the season, lifting Liverpool into fourth place in the Premier League table.

Florian Wirtz was at the centre of the opener before being forced off in the 65th minute with an ankle problem. Iraola confirmed the injury did not appear serious, though the congested schedule means the German will be monitored carefully before this midweek fixture.

Chelsea come into this tie off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, a result that will have frustrated Alonso. The Blues have been inconsistent in recent weeks, though a 5-1 win at Bournemouth and a 2-0 victory over Everton earlier in October demonstrated their attacking potential.

Alonso returns to Anfield in a cup competition, adding a layer of intrigue to a fixture that carries genuine knockout stakes. Liverpool's Cody Gakpo has already spoken publicly about the importance of the home crowd for this week's double-header against Chelsea and Arsenal.

Read on below for everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live.

Team news & squads

Liverpool vs Chelsea Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Iraola

Andoni Iraola has no injury or suspension information currently confirmed for Liverpool ahead of this Carabao Cup tie. Florian Wirtz is a doubt after leaving the Brighton match in the 65th minute with an ankle twist, and his fitness will be assessed before kick-off. Further team news updates will be added closer to the match.

Xabi Alonso's Chelsea squad information is also yet to be confirmed. Full team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

LIV

LIV - Form

MCI
L0-3
LAS
W3-6
BRE
W1-2
VIL
W4-3
BHA
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
CHE

CHE - Form

HUL
D2-2
BRE
L3-0
BOU
W5-1
EVE
W0-2
TOT
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Liverpool head into this fixture with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, their only defeat in that run coming against Manchester City, who beat them 3-0 in the Premier League on October 11. The Reds have scored 16 goals across those five matches, conceding seven, with their most recent result a 2-0 home win over Brighton. They also recorded a 4-3 victory over Villarreal and a 3-6 away win at LASK in the Champions League during that period.

Chelsea have won two of their last five matches, drawing one and losing two. Their standout result was a 5-1 win at Bournemouth, while a 2-0 victory over Everton also stands out. They have lost to both Brentford, who beat them 3-0, and most recently Tottenham, who won 2-0 on October 24. Chelsea have scored 10 goals and conceded nine across their last five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LiverpoolDrawChelsea
2
1
2
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
3
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
FT
Carabao Cup
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
0
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
FT
6Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between the two clubs came in May 2026, when Liverpool and Chelsea drew 1-1 at Anfield in the Premier League. Looking at the last five head-to-head fixtures, Chelsea have won three times to Liverpool's one, with one draw. In the only previous Carabao Cup meeting in this dataset, Chelsea hosted Liverpool in February 2024 and lost 1-0.

Standings

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google