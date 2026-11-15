How to watch Lithuania vs Liechtenstein with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

UEFA Nations League D - Game Week 6 16 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Dariaus Ir Gireno Stadium

Lithuania host Liechtenstein at the Dariaus ir Gireno Stadium in a UEFA Nations League D Group 2 fixture with implications for the final standings.

Edgaras Jankauskas's Lithuania come into this game sitting second in the group, looking to confirm their position and finish the Nations League campaign on a positive note.

Liechtenstein arrive in poor form and have struggled throughout this competition. Konrad Funfstuck's side have lost four of their last five matches and are yet to find a reliable source of goals.

Lithuania have already beaten Liechtenstein once in this Nations League cycle, winning 2-0 in September, and will be confident of repeating that result on home soil.

The hosts drew 0-0 with Suriname in a friendly on November 12, keeping a clean sheet but offering little in attack. Liechtenstein, by contrast, fell to a 1-0 defeat against Azerbaijan just two days earlier, extending a run of poor results heading into this final fixture.

With the group standings still to be settled, Lithuania will want three points. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this match live.

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