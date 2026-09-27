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UEFA Nations League D
team-logoLithuania
Dariaus Ir Gireno Stadium
team-logoAzerbaijan
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Lithuania vs Azerbaijan: Worldwide UEFA Nations League D broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Lithuania vs Azerbaijan
Lithuania
Azerbaijan
UEFA Nations League D

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coveragel-e


Country

Primary Broadcaster

Homepage Link

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

United States

FuboTV / Fox Sports

fubo.tv

Indonesia

RCTI+ / Vision+

visionplus.id

Brazil

TV Globo / Zapping

globo.com

Mexico

Sky HD / Sky+

sky.com.mx

Egypt

beIN Sports CONNECT

beinsports.com

Vietnam

TV360

tv360.vn

Turkey

Exxen

exxen.com

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com

United Kingdom

Viaplay UK

viaplay.com

France

L'Équipe Live

lequipe.fr

Italy

UEFA.tv

uefa.tv

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

Spain

UEFA.tv

uefa.tv

Argentina

Disney+ South

disneyplus.com

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com

Poland

Polsat Box Go

polsatboxgo.pl

Australia

Optus Sport

sport.optus.com.au

Romania

Digi Online

digionline.ro

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport

ziggosport.nl

Belgium

Play Sports

playsports.be

Czech Republic

Sport 1

sport1tv.cz

Portugal

Sport TV

sporttv.pt

Azerbaijan

CBC Sport

cbcsport.az

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

viaplay.se

Denmark

TV2 Play

play.tv2.dk

Finland

MTV Katsomo

mtv.fi

Norway

TV2 Play Norway

tv2.no

Lithuania

LRT / TV3 Play

lrt.lt

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

viaplay.is

How to watch Lithuania vs Azerbaijan with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League D - Game Week 2
Dariaus Ir Gireno Stadium

Today's game between Lithuania and Azerbaijan will kick off at 27 Sept 2026, 14:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lithuania vs Azerbaijan today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Lithuania vs Azerbaijan Probable lineups

Manager

  • E. Jankauskas

Edgaras Jankauskas takes charge of Lithuania with no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off as the squad is finalised.

Aykhan Abbasov heads the Azerbaijan camp, and similarly no injury or suspension information has been confirmed. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

LTU

LTU - Form

MDA
W0-2
GEO
L0-2
LVA
W1-1
EST
L1-0
LIE
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5
AZE

AZE - Form

LCA
W6-1
SLE
W1-1
MAL
L0-2
SMR
W2-1
TAD
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Lithuania head into this fixture with three wins from their last five matches, alongside two defeats. Jankauskas's side recorded a 2-0 win away at Liechtenstein in their most recent Nations League outing, and earlier beat Moldova by the same scoreline. The two losses came against Estonia, who won 1-0, and Georgia, who won 2-0. Across those five games, Lithuania scored six goals and conceded four.

Azerbaijan have also won three of their last five, with one draw and one defeat. They beat Tajikistan 1-0 in their most recent match and earlier saw off San Marino 2-1 and Saint Lucia 6-1. Their only defeat in that run was a 2-0 loss to Malta. Abbasov's side scored ten goals across those five fixtures while conceding four.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LithuaniaDrawAzerbaijan
1
1
0
Friendlies
Azerbaijan badge
Azerbaijan
AZE
0
Lithuania badge
Lithuania
LTU
0
FT
Friendlies
Lithuania badge
Lithuania
LTU
1
Azerbaijan badge
Azerbaijan
AZE
0
FT
1Goals Scored0
Games over 2.5 goals0/2
Both teams scored0/2

These two sides have met twice in recorded history, with the most recent encounter a goalless draw in a friendly played in March 2019. The first meeting came in March 2008, when Lithuania won 1-0 at home. Lithuania hold the only win between the two sides, and neither team has found it easy to score against the other, with just one goal across both fixtures.

Standings

Grp. 2

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LithuaniaLithuaniaLTU
110020+23
W
2
AzerbaijanAzerbaijanAZE
00000000
3
LiechtensteinLiechtensteinLIE
100102-20
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff

In Group 2 of UEFA Nations League D, Lithuania currently occupy first place with Azerbaijan sitting second, making this a direct contest between the top two sides in the group.

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