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How to watch Lithuania vs Azerbaijan with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League D - Game Week 2 27 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Dariaus Ir Gireno Stadium

Today's game between Lithuania and Azerbaijan will kick off at 27 Sept 2026, 14:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lithuania vs Azerbaijan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Edgaras Jankauskas takes charge of Lithuania with no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off as the squad is finalised.

Aykhan Abbasov heads the Azerbaijan camp, and similarly no injury or suspension information has been confirmed. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Lithuania head into this fixture with three wins from their last five matches, alongside two defeats. Jankauskas's side recorded a 2-0 win away at Liechtenstein in their most recent Nations League outing, and earlier beat Moldova by the same scoreline. The two losses came against Estonia, who won 1-0, and Georgia, who won 2-0. Across those five games, Lithuania scored six goals and conceded four.

Azerbaijan have also won three of their last five, with one draw and one defeat. They beat Tajikistan 1-0 in their most recent match and earlier saw off San Marino 2-1 and Saint Lucia 6-1. Their only defeat in that run was a 2-0 loss to Malta. Abbasov's side scored ten goals across those five fixtures while conceding four.

Head-to-Head Record

These two sides have met twice in recorded history, with the most recent encounter a goalless draw in a friendly played in March 2019. The first meeting came in March 2008, when Lithuania won 1-0 at home. Lithuania hold the only win between the two sides, and neither team has found it easy to score against the other, with just one goal across both fixtures.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Lithuania LTU 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 W 2 Azerbaijan AZE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Liechtenstein LIE 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 L Promotion Promotion Playoff

In Group 2 of UEFA Nations League D, Lithuania currently occupy first place with Azerbaijan sitting second, making this a direct contest between the top two sides in the group.