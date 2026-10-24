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How to watch Lincoln City vs Burnley with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 12 24 Oct 2026 - 10:00 LNER Stadium

Today's game between Lincoln City and Burnley will kick off at 24 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lincoln City vs Burnley today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Lincoln City are managed by Chris Cohen, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the hosts. Updates to their squad news will be added as they are released ahead of kick-off.

Burnley head coach Nicky Hayen has also not had probable lineup or squad availability details confirmed at this stage. Further team news for the Clarets will follow closer to the match.

Form

Lincoln City have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five Championship matches. Their most recent game ended in a 2-2 draw with Millwall, a result that followed heavy losses of 0-6 to West Ham United and 3-0 to Sheffield United. In total across those five fixtures, Lincoln scored four goals and conceded 11.

Burnley's last five Championship matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 home loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers, with their sole victory in this run a 0-4 away win at Watford. Across the five games, Burnley scored nine goals and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 1 0 0 FA Cup Burnley BUR 0 Lincoln City LIN 1 FT 1 Goals Scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0 / 1 Both teams scored 0 / 1

Recent head-to-head data between these two clubs is limited. The one recorded meeting in the dataset came in the FA Cup in February 2017, when Lincoln City won 0-1 away at Burnley. No further Championship meetings between the sides are available in the recent record.

Standings

In the Championship table, Lincoln City are currently placed 18th, while Burnley sit below them in 22nd position.