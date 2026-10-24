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Championship
team-logoLincoln City
LNER Stadium
team-logoBurnley
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Lincoln City vs Burnley: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Lincoln City vs Burnley
Lincoln City
Burnley
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Denmark

Viaplay

viaplay.dk

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

elisaviihde.fi

Iceland

Viaplay

viaplay.is

Netherlands

Viaplay

viaplay.nl

Norway

Viaplay

viaplay.no

Sweden

Viaplay

viaplay.se

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

How to watch Lincoln City vs Burnley with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 12
LNER Stadium

Today's game between Lincoln City and Burnley will kick off at 24 Oct 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lincoln City vs Burnley today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Lincoln City vs Burnley Probable lineups

Manager

  • C. Cohen

Lincoln City are managed by Chris Cohen, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the hosts. Updates to their squad news will be added as they are released ahead of kick-off.

Burnley head coach Nicky Hayen has also not had probable lineup or squad availability details confirmed at this stage. Further team news for the Clarets will follow closer to the match.

Form

LIN

LIN - Form

BRC
W0-1
SWA
L1-2
SHU
L3-0
WHU
L0-6
MIL
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BUR

BUR - Form

SWA
L3-1
DER
D1-1
WAT
W0-4
CHA
D2-2
WOL
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Lincoln City have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five Championship matches. Their most recent game ended in a 2-2 draw with Millwall, a result that followed heavy losses of 0-6 to West Ham United and 3-0 to Sheffield United. In total across those five fixtures, Lincoln scored four goals and conceded 11.

Burnley's last five Championship matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 home loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers, with their sole victory in this run a 0-4 away win at Watford. Across the five games, Burnley scored nine goals and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Lincoln CityDrawBurnley
1
0
0
FA Cup
Burnley badge
Burnley
BUR
0
Lincoln City badge
Lincoln City
LIN
1
FT
1Goals Scored0
Games over 2.5 goals0/1
Both teams scored0/1

Recent head-to-head data between these two clubs is limited. The one recorded meeting in the dataset came in the FA Cup in February 2017, when Lincoln City won 0-1 away at Burnley. No further Championship meetings between the sides are available in the recent record.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
127412717+1025
W
D
W
W
D
2
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
11722168+823
L
W
W
W
W
3
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
116413012+1822
W
W
D
D
W
4
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
115512011+920
W
W
W
D
W
5
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
116231512+320
W
W
L
L
D
6
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
116141816+219
W
L
W
W
W
7
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
115331916+318
D
W
L
L
W
8
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
116322110+1117
D
W
W
L
W
9
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
114521512+317
L
W
D
D
D
10
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
114341716+115
L
W
W
D
W
11
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
114341514+115
W
L
W
L
L
12
MillwallMillwallMIL
114341818015
D
L
W
D
D
13
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
114341414015
D
W
W
L
D
14
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
113531516-114
W
L
D
W
L
15
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
114251215-314
L
L
D
W
L
16
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
113531015-514
L
D
D
L
D
17
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
124261623-714
L
D
W
L
W
18
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
11335919-1012
D
L
L
L
W
19
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
112541817+111
D
W
L
W
L
20
WatfordWatfordWAT
113261019-911
W
L
L
L
L
21
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
113081721-49
L
L
L
L
L
22
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
111551621-58
L
D
W
D
L
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
11137920-116
L
L
D
D
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
11119924-154
L
L
L
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Lincoln City are currently placed 18th, while Burnley sit below them in 22nd position.

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