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Europa League
team-logoLillestroem
Aaraasen Stadion
team-logoTorreense
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Lillestroem vs Torreense: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Lillestroem vs Torreense
Lillestroem
Torreense
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Website

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Indonesia

beIN Sports Indonesia / Vidio

vidio.com

United States

Paramount+ / CBS Sports

paramountplus.com

Brazil

CazéTV / Max

max.com

Nigeria

SuperSport Africa

supersport.com

Mexico

Fox Sports Mexico

foxsports.com.mx

Germany

RTL / RTL+

rtl.de

Thailand

beIN Sports Thailand

beinsports.com/th

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

United Kingdom

TNT Sports

tntsports.co.uk

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

Italy

Sky Sport Italia

sport.sky.it

Kenya

SuperSport

supersport.com

Spain

Movistar+

movistar.es

Argentina

ESPN Argentina / Disney+

disneyplus.com

Poland

Polsat Sport

polsatsport.pl

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com

Malaysia

Astro SuperSport

astro.com.my

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports MENA

beinsports.com

Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au/sport

Romania

Digi Sport

digisport.ro

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport

ziggosport.nl

Belgium

Play Sports

playsports.be

Czech Republic

Sport1

sport1tv.cz

Sweden

Disney+ Sweden

disneyplus.com

Portugal

Sport TV

sporttv.pt

Greece

Cosmote Sport

cosmote.gr

Hungary

RTL+ Hungary

rtl.hu

Austria

ServusTV / Sky Sport Austria

servustv.com

Switzerland

blue Sport

blueplus.ch/sport

Serbia

Arena Sport

tvarenasport.com

Bulgaria

bTV Action

btv.bg

Denmark

Disney+ Denmark

disneyplus.com

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

elisa.fi/viihde

Norway

Viaplay Norway

viaplay.no

Ireland

Premier Sports

premiersports.com

Croatia

Arena Sport

arenasport.hr

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Moja TV

bhtelecom.ba

How to watch Lillestroem vs Torreense with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 1
Aaraasen Stadion

Today's game between Lillestroem and Torreense will kick off at 17 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lillestroem vs Torreense today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Lillestroem vs Torreense Probable lineups

Manager

  • H. Oedegaard

Lillestroem are managed by Hans Erik Oedegaard, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. The club's probable lineup has not been released, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Torreense head coach Luis Tralhao also has no reported injuries or suspensions in the available data. No projected XI has been confirmed for the away side, with team news to be updated as the match approaches.

Form

LIL

LIL - Form

EGN
W2-1
FRE
L1-4
AUR
W0-3
BRA
W1-2
VAL
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
TOR

TOR - Form

PEN
D2-2
LOU
D2-2
VIZ
L0-3
BEN
W0-2
LEI
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Lillestroem have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing only once in that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Vaalerenga in the Eliteserien on September 12, following a 1-2 victory at Brann the week prior. The sole defeat in this sequence was a heavy 4-1 loss to Fredrikstad on August 30. Across the five matches, Lillestroem scored eight goals and conceded five, with three clean sheets kept in their three most recent wins.

Torreense have not won in their last three Liga Portugal 2 fixtures, drawing 0-0 with Leixoes most recently on September 11. Their standout result in this period was a 0-2 win away at Benfica B on September 5, though they were beaten 3-0 by Vizela on August 29. The Portuguese side scored six goals and conceded seven across their last five matches, with two draws at 2-2 reflecting a pattern of dropped points from winning positions.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Lillestroem and Torreense are recorded in the available data. This Europa League fixture marks the first documented encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
4
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
5
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
6
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
8
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
8
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
8
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
8
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
12
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
12
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
00000000
12
MarseilleMarseilleOM
00000000
12
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
00000000
12
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
00000000
12
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
00000000
12
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
00000000
12
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
00000000
12
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
00000000
12
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
00000000
12
JuventusJuventusJUV
00000000
12
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
00000000
12
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
00000000
12
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
00000000
12
CelticCelticCEL
00000000
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
00000000
12
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
00000000
12
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
00000000
30
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
31
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
32
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
32
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
34
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
34
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Lillestroem and Torreense are positioned first in the Europa League standings ahead of this match.

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