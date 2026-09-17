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How to watch Lillestroem vs Torreense with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Lillestroem and Torreense will kick off at 17 Sept 2026, 20:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lillestroem vs Torreense todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Lillestroem vs Torreense Probable lineups
Manager
- H. Oedegaard
Lillestroem are managed by Hans Erik Oedegaard, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. The club's probable lineup has not been released, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.
Torreense head coach Luis Tralhao also has no reported injuries or suspensions in the available data. No projected XI has been confirmed for the away side, with team news to be updated as the match approaches.
Form
Lillestroem have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing only once in that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Vaalerenga in the Eliteserien on September 12, following a 1-2 victory at Brann the week prior. The sole defeat in this sequence was a heavy 4-1 loss to Fredrikstad on August 30. Across the five matches, Lillestroem scored eight goals and conceded five, with three clean sheets kept in their three most recent wins.
Torreense have not won in their last three Liga Portugal 2 fixtures, drawing 0-0 with Leixoes most recently on September 11. Their standout result in this period was a 0-2 win away at Benfica B on September 5, though they were beaten 3-0 by Vizela on August 29. The Portuguese side scored six goals and conceded seven across their last five matches, with two draws at 2-2 reflecting a pattern of dropped points from winning positions.
Head-to-Head Record
No previous meetings between Lillestroem and Torreense are recorded in the available data. This Europa League fixture marks the first documented encounter between the two clubs.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|3
W
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
W
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
W
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
W
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
W
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
D
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
D
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
D
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
D
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|31
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
L
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
L
|34
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
L
|34
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
L
|36
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
L
Both Lillestroem and Torreense are positioned first in the Europa League standings ahead of this match.