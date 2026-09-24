How to watch Liechtenstein vs Lithuania with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League D - Game Week 1 24 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Rheinpark Stadion

Today's game between Liechtenstein and Lithuania will kick off at 24 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liechtenstein vs Lithuania today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Liechtenstein head coach Konrad Funfstuck has no probable lineup confirmed at this stage, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Lithuania manager Edgaras Jankauskas is similarly without a confirmed lineup at this point, and no injury or suspension news has been provided for the away squad. Further team news will be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

Liechtenstein have found form difficult to produce across their last five matches, recording just one win from that run against Tanzania. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Cyprus, and they were beaten by the same scoreline against Andorra shortly before that. A 4-1 loss to Aruba and a 7-0 defeat to Belgium round out a difficult recent period, leaving them with one win, no draws, and four losses, having scored three goals and conceded fifteen.

Lithuania's recent record is mixed but marginally more encouraging. They head into this game with two wins from their last five, most recently suffering a 1-0 defeat to Estonia. A 1-1 draw against Latvia counts as a win on their record, and a 2-0 victory over Moldova stands as their clearest positive result. Defeats to Georgia and the Netherlands, the latter a 4-0 loss in World Cup qualification, complete the picture across a run of two wins, one draw, and two losses.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have met four times in competitive football, with Lithuania holding the stronger record across those fixtures. The most recent meeting came in September 2013, when Lithuania won 2-0 at home in World Cup qualification. That result followed a 2-0 Lithuania victory in the reverse fixture in October 2012. The only exception to Lithuanian dominance in this series came in a 2-0 Liechtenstein win from a European Championship qualifier in June 2011, with a goalless draw also played between the sides in September of that year.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Azerbaijan AZE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Liechtenstein LIE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Lithuania LTU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff

In UEFA Nations League D Group 2, Liechtenstein currently sit second and Lithuania are third, meaning this fixture is a direct meeting between the two sides competing for position in the same group.