How to watch Levante vs Elche with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 13 23 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

Levante and Elche meet at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in a LaLiga fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at the wrong end of the table.

Levante head into this match in 17th place, having won just one of their last five games across all competitions. Luis Castro's side drew 0-0 with Celta Vigo in their most recent league outing and will need more attacking output to pull clear of danger.

Elche sit one place below in 18th and arrive in Valencia without a win in their last two LaLiga matches. Martin Anselmi's team lost 2-0 to Real Betis on November 8, a result that continued a worrying run of form in the league.

Both sides have injury concerns to manage. Elche are without a string of first-team players, which could limit Anselmi's options in what is a direct relegation battle on paper.

The two clubs have met five times in recent seasons across both LaLiga and the Segunda Division, with Levante winning three of those encounters. Their most recent clash, a 3-2 Levante win at this ground in January 2026, sets the tone for what should be a competitive afternoon.

For a fixture between two sides separated by just one point and one position, the stakes are clear. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Levante vs Elche live.

Levante vs Elche is available to stream live via ExpressVPN for viewers outside their home region.

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