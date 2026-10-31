Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Levante vs Atletico Madrid with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).

United States Fubo United Kingdom LaLigaTV Canada TSN Premium India FanCode

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 11 31 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

Atletico Madrid travel to the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia to face Levante in a LaLiga fixture that carries real weight at the top of the table. Diego Simeone's side arrive in Valencia as genuine title contenders, sitting second in the division and looking to keep the pressure on leaders Barcelona.

Levante come into this match from a difficult run of form. Luis Castro's side sit 14th in LaLiga and have struggled to string results together, with their recent record offering little comfort ahead of hosting one of the division's strongest teams.

For Atletico, the mood around the club has shifted noticeably in recent weeks. Julian Alvarez has found form at a crucial moment, scoring in back-to-back matches and publicly repairing his relationship with the Metropolitano crowd after a turbulent summer dominated by transfer speculation and his admission that he had wanted to join Barcelona.

Simeone praised Alvarez's character following his goal and apology against Deportivo La Coruna, describing him as a humble, hard-working player who loves his teammates. The Argentine now appears fully focused on contributing to Atletico's domestic push.

Levante will need to be at their best to trouble a visiting side that has conceded just twice across their last five matches. Atletico's defensive record in that stretch has been one of the tightest in Spain, and Simeone will demand the same discipline away from home.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Levante vs Atletico Madrid live.

Team news & squads