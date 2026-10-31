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LaLiga
team-logoLevante
Estadio Ciudad de Valencia
team-logoAtletico Madrid
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Watch Levante vs. Atletico Madrid live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Levante vs Atletico Madrid
Levante
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Levante vs Atletico Madrid in live LaLiga action today.

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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How to watch Levante vs Atletico Madrid with a VPN

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).
United StatesFubo
United KingdomLaLigaTV
CanadaTSN Premium
IndiaFanCode
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Algeria

beIN Sports Arabia 8

beIN Sports

Angola

SuperSport Laliga ROA

SuperSport

Australia

beIN SPORTS 2

beIN Sports Australia

Brazil

SportyNet

SportyNet

Canada

TSN Premium

TSN

Chad

Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

China

Migu

Migu Video

Democratic Republic of the Congo (Congo DR)

Startimes Sports Life

StarTimes

Egypt

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Ethiopia

DStv Now

DStv

France

DAZN France

DAZN France

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

India

FanCode

FanCode

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports Arabia 8

beIN Sports

Kazakhstan

Setanta Sports 2

Setanta Sports

Libya

beIN Sports Arabia 8

beIN Sports

Mali

Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Mauritania

DStv Now

DStv

Niger

SuperSport Laliga ROA

SuperSport

Nigeria

SuperSport Laliga ROA

SuperSport

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports Arabia 8

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Laliga ROA

SuperSport

Sudan

beIN Sports Arabia 8

beIN Sports

United States (USA)

ESPN+

ESPN+

Match Preview

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 11
Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

Atletico Madrid travel to the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia to face Levante in a LaLiga fixture that carries real weight at the top of the table. Diego Simeone's side arrive in Valencia as genuine title contenders, sitting second in the division and looking to keep the pressure on leaders Barcelona.

Levante come into this match from a difficult run of form. Luis Castro's side sit 14th in LaLiga and have struggled to string results together, with their recent record offering little comfort ahead of hosting one of the division's strongest teams.

For Atletico, the mood around the club has shifted noticeably in recent weeks. Julian Alvarez has found form at a crucial moment, scoring in back-to-back matches and publicly repairing his relationship with the Metropolitano crowd after a turbulent summer dominated by transfer speculation and his admission that he had wanted to join Barcelona.

Simeone praised Alvarez's character following his goal and apology against Deportivo La Coruna, describing him as a humble, hard-working player who loves his teammates. The Argentine now appears fully focused on contributing to Atletico's domestic push.

Levante will need to be at their best to trouble a visiting side that has conceded just twice across their last five matches. Atletico's defensive record in that stretch has been one of the tightest in Spain, and Simeone will demand the same discipline away from home.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Levante vs Atletico Madrid live.

Team news & squads

Levante vs Atletico Madrid Probable lineups

4-3-3
Levante crest
Levante
LEV
Formation
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
4-4-2
M. RyanM. Ryanteam-logoI. NdukweN. PerezN. PerezA. MandiA. MandiM. SanchezM. SanchezD. RequenaD. RequenaJ. OlasagastiJ. OlasagastiO. ReyO. ReyR. BrugueR. BrugueT. FernandezT. FernandezI. RomeroI. RomeroJ. OblakJ. OblakC. RomeroC. RomeroA. GrimaldoA. GrimaldoD. HanckoD. HanckoM. PubillM. PubillA. BaenaA. BaenaP. BarriosP. BarriosM. LlorenteM. LlorenteG. SimeoneG. SimeoneJ. AlvarezJ. AlvarezJ. DavidJ. David
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
4-3-3
Levante

Starting XI

Atletico Madrid

Manager

  • L. Castro
  • D. Simeone
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