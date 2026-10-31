Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
How to watch Levante vs Atletico Madrid with a VPN
- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
International Coverage
Country
Broadcaster
Homepage Link
Algeria
beIN Sports Arabia 8
Angola
SuperSport Laliga ROA
Australia
beIN SPORTS 2
Brazil
SportyNet
Canada
TSN Premium
Chad
Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
China
Migu
Democratic Republic of the Congo (Congo DR)
Startimes Sports Life
Egypt
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ethiopia
DStv Now
France
DAZN France
Germany
DAZN Germany
India
FanCode
Indonesia
Vidio
Iran
beIN Sports Arabia 8
Kazakhstan
Setanta Sports 2
Libya
beIN Sports Arabia 8
Mali
Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Mauritania
DStv Now
Niger
SuperSport Laliga ROA
Nigeria
SuperSport Laliga ROA
Saudi Arabia
beIN Sports Arabia 8
South Africa
SuperSport Laliga ROA
Sudan
beIN Sports Arabia 8
United States (USA)
ESPN+
Match Preview
Atletico Madrid travel to the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia to face Levante in a LaLiga fixture that carries real weight at the top of the table. Diego Simeone's side arrive in Valencia as genuine title contenders, sitting second in the division and looking to keep the pressure on leaders Barcelona.
Levante come into this match from a difficult run of form. Luis Castro's side sit 14th in LaLiga and have struggled to string results together, with their recent record offering little comfort ahead of hosting one of the division's strongest teams.
For Atletico, the mood around the club has shifted noticeably in recent weeks. Julian Alvarez has found form at a crucial moment, scoring in back-to-back matches and publicly repairing his relationship with the Metropolitano crowd after a turbulent summer dominated by transfer speculation and his admission that he had wanted to join Barcelona.
Simeone praised Alvarez's character following his goal and apology against Deportivo La Coruna, describing him as a humble, hard-working player who loves his teammates. The Argentine now appears fully focused on contributing to Atletico's domestic push.
Levante will need to be at their best to trouble a visiting side that has conceded just twice across their last five matches. Atletico's defensive record in that stretch has been one of the tightest in Spain, and Simeone will demand the same discipline away from home.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Levante vs Atletico Madrid live.
Team news & squads
Levante vs Atletico Madrid Probable lineups
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