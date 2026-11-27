How to watch Leon vs Cruz Azul with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga MX - Quarter Finals 26 Nov 2026 - 22:10 Estadio Nou Camp

Leon host Cruz Azul at Estadio Nou Camp in Leon de los Aldamas in a Liga MX fixture that pits a seventh-placed side against the team second in the Apertura table.

Los Esmeraldas, coached by Ignacio Ambriz, come into the game on the back of a 2-1 win away at Santos Laguna on November 21. That result ended a run in which they had drawn with Guadalajara and Toluca and lost to Cruz Azul.

Cruz Azul arrive after a setback. Joel Huiqui's side lost 1-0 to Guadalajara on November 22, which broke a four-match winning run in the league.

Leon have a recent reason to be wary. Cruz Azul beat them 2-1 on November 2, and La Maquina have won three of the last five meetings between the clubs.

For Leon, a home win would give them a first victory over this opponent in the current run of results. For Cruz Azul, a response is needed to stay in touch at the top end of the standings.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Leon vs Cruz Azul.

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