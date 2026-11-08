How to watch Leon vs CD Guadalajara with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga MX - Game Week 16 8 Nov 2026 - 21:10 Estadio Nou Camp

Leon host CD Guadalajara at Estadio Nou Camp in Leon de los Aldamas in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries real weight for both clubs. Ignacio Ambriz's side sit ninth in the table and need a result at home to keep pace with the top eight, while Gabriel Milito's Chivas arrive in third and in the kind of form that makes them a genuine title contender.

Chivas come into this match on the back of four consecutive Liga MX wins. Their most recent outing was a 4-2 victory over Atlante, and across their last five league games they have not lost once, picking up three wins and two draws.

Leon's recent form tells a different story. Ambriz's side have won just once in their last five Liga MX matches, with that victory coming against Tigres. They drew with Toluca and Puebla and suffered defeats to Cruz Azul and CF America, the latter a 3-5 loss that exposed defensive vulnerabilities.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs adds another layer of intrigue. Chivas thrashed Leon 5-0 earlier this year in Guadalajara, a result that will be fresh in the memory of both dressing rooms.

With Chivas in form and Leon searching for consistency at home, this fixture has the feel of a genuine test for both managers. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Leon vs CD Guadalajara live.

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