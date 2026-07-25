International Coverage

Country / Region Broadcaster Official Homepage United States ESPN+ espn.com/watch United Kingdom Premier Sports 2 premiersports.com International / Global Wrexham AFC Live wrexhamafc.co.uk

How to watch Leeds United vs Wrexham with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Leeds United and Wrexham will kick-off at 26 Jul 2026, 00:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leeds United vs Wrexham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been released by Leeds United ahead of this fixture. Injury, suspension, and squad selection details will be added as they are confirmed closer to kick-off.

Wrexham have also not published confirmed squad information at this stage. Updates on player availability for both sides will follow in due course.

Form

Leeds United go into this friendly with a W-D-L record of two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 defeat to West Ham United in the Premier League on May 24. They also lost 1-0 to Chelsea in the FA Cup in April, though wins over Brighton and Burnley, including a 3-1 victory, showed their capacity to perform in the top flight. Across those five matches, Leeds scored six goals and conceded six.

Wrexham's last five results span pre-season and their final Championship fixtures, producing one win, two draws, and two losses. Their most recent match was the standout result of their summer so far, a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in a friendly on July 18. They also drew 0-0 with Wisla Krakow and held Middlesbrough to a 2-2 draw in the Championship. A 3-1 defeat at Coventry and a win at Oxford United complete the picture. Wrexham scored four goals and conceded six across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Leeds United and Wrexham is available in the current dataset. This fixture represents a rare meeting between two clubs from different divisions, with any historical record between the sides not reflected in recent results.