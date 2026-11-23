How to watch Lecco vs Lumezzane with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie C - Game Week 15 23 Nov 2026 - 14:45

Lecco host Lumezzane in a Serie C Group A fixture that pairs a side in good form with one searching for results. Here is what you need to know before the game.

Lecco sit seventh in the group and arrive unbeaten in their last five league matches. They drew 1-1 with Novara on November 15, which followed back-to-back wins over Juventus Next Gen and Dolomiti Bellunesi.

The attack has been the story. Lecco scored 16 goals in those five games, including a 5-0 win at Pro Vercelli, and conceded only three.

Lumezzane come in on a harder run. They lost 2-1 at home to Trento on November 14 and have taken just one win from their last five.

That win was a 1-0 success against Alcione Milano earlier in the month. Lumezzane have scored once in each of their last five games, and they have conceded eight in that spell.

Previous meetings suggest a tight contest. The sides drew 2-2 in Lecco in April and 1-1 in December, so neither has been able to pull clear recently.

Below is everything you need on the broadcast, team news and the numbers behind this Serie C meeting.

Team news & squads