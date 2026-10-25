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Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare

Lecce host Juventus at the Stadio Ettore Giardiniero on Sunday in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both sides, albeit for very different reasons.

The Giallorossi arrive in good shape. A 3-0 win at Udinese last weekend gave Eusebio Di Francesco's side momentum, and with nine points from seven games, Lecce have established themselves as a functional, competitive unit in the top half of the table.

Juventus, by contrast, are in a difficult stretch. Luciano Spalletti's side has managed just one win in their last four official matches, that coming in Europe, while a 3-0 home defeat to Lazio last weekend exposed real vulnerabilities in the league.

The injury situation at Juventus has become a significant talking point. With 16 players having passed through the treatment room since the season began, Spalletti heads to Lecce without several key personnel, including Zeki Celik and Nico Gonzalez, who were both hurt in the Europa League draw with Rennes on Wednesday.

For Lecce, the loss of Ivan Ilic to a serious injury requiring surgery is a blow to their midfield options, though Di Francesco has enough cover to field a settled side.

This is a match Juventus need to win to arrest a slide that is beginning to look worrying. Lecce will be happy to make that task as difficult as possible on home soil.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Lecce vs Juventus live.

Team news & squads

Di Francesco is without Medon Berisha, Lassana Coulibaly, Santiago Pierotti, and Ivan Ilic through injury, with Ilic's absence particularly significant given the severity of his condition. The projected XI sees Falcone in goal behind a back four of Veiga, Gaspar, Tiago Gabriel, and Gallo, with Ngom, Kaba, and Maleh in midfield and N'Dri, Geubbels, and Fatah leading the attack.

Spalletti faces a far longer injury list. Jeff Ekhator, Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram-Ulien, Manuel Locatelli, Kamil Grabara, Arkadiusz Milik, Zeki Celik, and Nico Gonzalez are all unavailable. The projected XI lines up with Vicario in goal, a back three of Gatti, Bremer, and Lucumi, Kalulu and Cambiaso as wing-backs, Sarr and Douglas Luiz in midfield, McKennie behind the front two of Woltemade and Kolo Muani.

Form

Lecce have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five competitive matches, scoring nine goals and conceding eight. Their most recent outing was a commanding 3-0 victory away at Udinese in Serie A, and they also claimed a 3-2 home win over Monza earlier in that run. The two defeats, against Bologna and AC Milan, came by a combined margin of three goals.

Juventus have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their sole win came in Europe against Celta Vigo, while the most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Rennes in the Europa League. The 3-0 Serie A defeat to Lazio stands as the starkest result in that sequence, and across the five games Juventus have scored five and conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 0-1 Juventus victory at the Via del Mare in May 2026, a Serie A fixture that Juventus shaded with a single goal. Across the last five head-to-head encounters in the competition, Juventus have won twice, with three draws and no wins for Lecce. The aggregate scoreline across those five matches reads 6-4 in Juventus's favour.