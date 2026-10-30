Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
How to watch Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain with a VPN
- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
International Coverage
Country
Broadcaster
Homepage
Algeria
beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Argentina
ESPN2 Argentina / Disney+ Premium Argentina
Bolivia
ESPN Colombia / Disney+ Premium Chile
Brazil
CazéTV / Xsports
Canada
beIN Sports Canada / fuboTV Canada
Chad
beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Chile
ESPN Chile / Disney+ Premium Chile
China
Migu
Colombia
ESPN Colombia / Disney+ Premium Sur
Egypt
beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France
DAZN France / Ligue1+
Germany
DAZN Germany
Indonesia
Vidio
Iran
beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Iraq
beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Japan
DAZN Japan
Mauritania
beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mexico
FOX One
Morocco
beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Peru
ESPN Colombia / Disney+ Premium Chile
Saudi Arabia
beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT
South Africa
MáXimo 360
Sudan
beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United States
beIN SPORTS / beIN SPORTS en Español / fuboTV
Venezuela
ESPN Colombia / Disney+ Premium Sur
Match Preview
Paris Saint-Germain travel to Stade Oceane to face Le Havre in a Ligue 1 fixture that pits the league's runaway leaders against its most troubled side. Luis Enrique's champions arrive in Le Havre with five straight wins behind them and a commanding grip on top spot.
Le Havre sit rooted to the foot of the table without a league win to their name this season. Didier Digard's side lost 4-3 to Marseille in their last outing, a result that left them searching for answers at both ends of the pitch.
PSG arrive fresh from a 2-0 home win over Lyon, which followed their 4-2 Champions League victory over Barcelona. Enrique has rotated his squad across both competitions and will likely do so again, though the quality available to him remains formidable.
The visitors carry significant injury concerns, most notably the season-ending ACL injury suffered by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Marquinhos also misses out, meaning Enrique must again lean on the squad depth that has served him well in recent weeks.
Enrique has been clear that he will not allow his side to underestimate their hosts. He has pointed to Le Havre's attacking threats and warned that facing sides considered weaker has historically brought PSG problems.
For Le Havre, this represents a chance to show resilience at home, even against the most formidable opposition in the division. A point would be a significant result; anything more would be a genuine shock.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain.
Team news & squads
Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain Probable lineups
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