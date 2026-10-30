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How to watch Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain with a VPN

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International Coverage

Match Preview

Ligue 1 - Game Week 9 30 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Stade Oceane

Paris Saint-Germain travel to Stade Oceane to face Le Havre in a Ligue 1 fixture that pits the league's runaway leaders against its most troubled side. Luis Enrique's champions arrive in Le Havre with five straight wins behind them and a commanding grip on top spot.

Le Havre sit rooted to the foot of the table without a league win to their name this season. Didier Digard's side lost 4-3 to Marseille in their last outing, a result that left them searching for answers at both ends of the pitch.

PSG arrive fresh from a 2-0 home win over Lyon, which followed their 4-2 Champions League victory over Barcelona. Enrique has rotated his squad across both competitions and will likely do so again, though the quality available to him remains formidable.

The visitors carry significant injury concerns, most notably the season-ending ACL injury suffered by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Marquinhos also misses out, meaning Enrique must again lean on the squad depth that has served him well in recent weeks.

Enrique has been clear that he will not allow his side to underestimate their hosts. He has pointed to Le Havre's attacking threats and warned that facing sides considered weaker has historically brought PSG problems.

For Le Havre, this represents a chance to show resilience at home, even against the most formidable opposition in the division. A point would be a significant result; anything more would be a genuine shock.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain.

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