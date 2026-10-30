Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Ligue 1
team-logoLe Havre
Stade Oceane
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Watch Le Havre vs. Paris Saint-Germain live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain
Le Havre
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain in live Ligue 1 action today.

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

How to watch Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain with a VPN

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).
United StatesFubo
United KingdomAmazon Prime Video
CanadaFubo
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

ESPN2 Argentina / Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Bolivia

ESPN Colombia / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Brazil

CazéTV / Xsports

CazéTV

Canada

beIN Sports Canada / fuboTV Canada

beIN Sports

Chad

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Chile

ESPN Chile / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

ESPN Colombia / Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

France

DAZN France / Ligue1+

DAZN France

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Mauritania

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Mexico

FOX One

Fox Sports México

Morocco

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Peru

ESPN Colombia / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

South Africa

MáXimo 360

SuperSport

Sudan

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

United States

beIN SPORTS / beIN SPORTS en Español / fuboTV

beIN Sports USA

Venezuela

ESPN Colombia / Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Match Preview

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 9
Stade Oceane

Paris Saint-Germain travel to Stade Oceane to face Le Havre in a Ligue 1 fixture that pits the league's runaway leaders against its most troubled side. Luis Enrique's champions arrive in Le Havre with five straight wins behind them and a commanding grip on top spot.

Le Havre sit rooted to the foot of the table without a league win to their name this season. Didier Digard's side lost 4-3 to Marseille in their last outing, a result that left them searching for answers at both ends of the pitch.

PSG arrive fresh from a 2-0 home win over Lyon, which followed their 4-2 Champions League victory over Barcelona. Enrique has rotated his squad across both competitions and will likely do so again, though the quality available to him remains formidable.

The visitors carry significant injury concerns, most notably the season-ending ACL injury suffered by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Marquinhos also misses out, meaning Enrique must again lean on the squad depth that has served him well in recent weeks.

Enrique has been clear that he will not allow his side to underestimate their hosts. He has pointed to Le Havre's attacking threats and warned that facing sides considered weaker has historically brought PSG problems.

For Le Havre, this represents a chance to show resilience at home, even against the most formidable opposition in the division. A point would be a significant result; anything more would be a genuine shock.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain.

Team news & squads

Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain Probable lineups

5-3-2
Le Havre crest
Le Havre
LEH
Formation
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4-3-3
G. GallonG. Gallonteam-logoD. Ouziadteam-logoJ. MwangaA. SekoA. Sekoteam-logoE. KoffiA. ToubaA. Toubateam-logoS. Ebonogteam-logoR. NdiayeA. RichardsonA. RichardsonM. SamattaM. Samattateam-logoR. FofanaM. SafonovM. SafonovL. HernandezL. HernandezI. ZabarnyiI. ZabarnyiW. PachoW. PachoA. HakimiA. HakimiVitinhaVitinhaF. RuizF. RuizJ. NevesJ. NevesM. AklioucheM. AklioucheD. DoueD. DoueF. TorresF. Torres
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
5-3-2
Le Havre

Starting XI

Paris Saint-Germain

Manager

  • D. Digard
  • Luis Enrique
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google