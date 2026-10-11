International Coverage

How to watch Lazio vs Monza with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Serie A - Game Week 6 11 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Today's game between Lazio and Monza will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 14:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lazio vs Monza today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Lazio head into the match without several players. Alessio Furlanetto, Danilo Cataldi, Albert Gudmundsson, Matteo Cancellieri, Adrian Przyborek, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru are all listed as injured. Gattuso's projected XI includes Christos Mandas in goal, with a back line of Danilho Doekhi, Romano Floriani Mussolini, Nuno Tavares, and Oliver Provstgaard. Davide Frattesi, Kenneth Taylor, and Reda Belahyane are named in midfield, with Mattia Zaccagni, Gustav Isaksen, and Tijjani Noslin in attack.

Monza also carry injury concerns into the fixture. Matteo Pessina, Jan Ziolkowski, Idrissa Toure, and Patrick Ciurria are all unavailable for Ivan Juric. The projected Monza XI features Noel Toernqvist, Eddy Kouadio, Andrea Carboni, Lorenzo Lucchesi, and Ricardo Mangas in defence, with Jay Robinson, Michael Folorunsho, Samuele Birindelli, and Ebenezer Akinsanmiro in midfield, and Patrick Cutrone and Gustavo Varela leading the attack. No suspensions are recorded for either side.

Form

Lazio have collected three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-3 friendly draw against Juve Stabia on October 3, a match that saw both Noslin and Pinamonti get on the scoresheet. In Serie A, they beat Venezia 2-0 away and Udinese 2-1 away, while drawing 2-2 with AC Milan. Across their last five matches, Lazio have scored ten goals and conceded seven, showing both attacking output and some defensive vulnerability.

Monza's last five matches tell a more difficult story. They drew 2-2 with Brest in a friendly on October 3, having lost 3-2 to Cremonese the week before. Their one competitive win came against Sassuolo, 2-1 in Serie A on September 18, but they lost 3-2 to Lecce and drew 1-1 with Parma either side of that result. Monza have scored eight goals in five matches but conceded nine, a record that reflects the inconsistency dragging them toward the bottom of the table.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2025, when Lazio beat Monza 5-1 at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Lazio have won three times, with one draw and one Monza win. The only match Monza claimed was a 0-1 victory at home in November 2024. Lazio have scored ten goals across those five meetings, conceding four.

Standings

In Serie A, Lazio sit third and Monza are 16th. The gap between the sides in the table reflects the contrasting trajectories of two clubs at opposite ends of the division's ambitions this season.