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How to watch Latvia vs Montenegro with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Latvia and Montenegro will kick off at 2 Oct 2026, 17:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Latvia vs Montenegro todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Latvia vs Montenegro Probable lineups
Manager
- P. Nicolato
Latvia are managed by Paolo Nicolato, though no confirmed lineup, injury, or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.
Montenegro head coach Mirko Vucinic also has no confirmed team news listed at this time. Further squad information is expected to be released ahead of the match.
Form
Latvia have recorded one win and three defeats from their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Cyprus in the Nations League, but that followed a 2-0 defeat to Armenia in the same competition. Their only win in that run came against Gibraltar in Nations League qualification. Latvia have scored two goals and conceded four across their last five matches, a return that reflects the difficulties Nicolato's side have faced in this campaign.
Montenegro head into this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five games. Their most recent match produced a 3-2 win away at Armenia in the Nations League — a result that followed a 2-1 home victory over Cyprus. A 2-2 draw with Slovakia and a 1-0 win in Bulgaria also feature in that run, alongside a 3-2 loss to Slovenia. Vucinic's side have scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five outings.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0, a World Cup qualifier played in Montenegro in September 2021. Before that, Latvia hosted Montenegro in March 2021 and lost 1-2. Across the four recorded meetings, Montenegro hold the stronger record, winning two and drawing two, with Latvia yet to claim a victory against their opponents in the available dataset.
Standings
Grp. 2
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|3
|+2
|6
W
W
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|+1
|3
L
W
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
D
L
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|1
D
L
Montenegro sit top of Nations League C Group 2, while Latvia are in fourth place. That gap means the home side are chasing the group leaders, and the result here will directly shape the picture at both ends of the table.