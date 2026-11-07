How to watch Las Palmas vs Eldense with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 13 8 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Estadio de Gran Canaria

Las Palmas host Eldense at the Estadio de Gran Canaria in a Segunda Division fixture that finds both clubs in contrasting patches of form.

Albert Sanchez's Las Palmas come into this match having won three of their last five games, including a 2-3 victory over Real Oviedo in their most recent league outing. That result will give the home side confidence heading into this contest, though a heavy 0-3 defeat to Castellon earlier in October showed their inconsistency.

Eldense, managed by Javier Calleja, arrive in Las Palmas on the back of a 0-2 defeat to Granada in their last Segunda Division match. It has been a mixed run for the visitors, who sit 15th in the table and will need a sharp response after that setback.

Calleja's side did show resilience earlier in the campaign, picking up a Copa del Rey win over Atletico Baleares and a league victory over Real Valladolid, but back-to-back defeats in the division have checked their momentum.

Las Palmas hold the 11th-place position in the Segunda Division standings and will be looking to push further up the table with a home win.

For information on how to watch this match, read on below.

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