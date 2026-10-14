International Coverage

How to watch Kuwait SC vs Al Khalidiyah with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 12:00

Today's game between Kuwait SC and Al Khalidiyah will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kuwait SC vs Al Khalidiyah today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Team news for Kuwait SC has not been confirmed ahead of this fixture. Information on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be updated as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Al Khalidiyah have also yet to release squad or selection details. Any confirmed absences or projected starting XI will be added here when official information is provided.

Form

Kuwait SC have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a commanding 7-1 win over Al Nasr in the 1. Division, and they also claimed a 1-0 win over Al-Jahra and a 1-0 away victory against Al-Qadsia during that run. Their only defeat came in the AFC Champions League Two, losing 3-2 to Al-Wahda. Across the five matches, Kuwait SC have scored 14 goals and conceded 11, reflecting an open, attack-minded style.

Al Khalidiyah have gone five matches without defeat, collecting two wins and three draws. Their last result was a 2-2 draw with Muharraq, and they have kept clean sheets in two of their last five outings. A 7-2 win over Al-Najma stands as their most emphatic result in that stretch. They have scored 14 goals across those five matches while conceding six.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Kuwait SC and Al Khalidiyah. Historical meeting information will be added if it becomes available ahead of kick-off.

Standings

Grp. A Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Al-Wahda ALW 1 1 0 0 3 2 +1 3 W 2 Al Khalidiyah KHA 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 3 Nasaf Qarshi NAQ 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 4 Kuwait SC ALK 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 L Qualification to 1/8 finals

In Group A of the AFC Champions League Two, Al Khalidiyah currently occupy second place, putting them in a strong position to progress, while Kuwait SC sit fourth and need points to keep their campaign alive.