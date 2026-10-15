International Coverage

How to watch KuPS vs Trabzonspor with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Savon Sanomat Areena

Today's game between KuPS and Trabzonspor will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch KuPS vs Trabzonspor today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

KuPS are managed by Miika Nuutinen, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Trabzonspor head coach Thomas Reis has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage either. Further team news details will be provided as the match approaches.

Form

KuPS have recorded one win, two draws and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Veikkausliga defeat to FC Inter Turku on October 11, following a 1-0 loss to AC Oulu three days earlier. Their sole victory in this run came away at VPS, winning 2-0, while draws against HJK and IF Gnistan round out the sequence.

Trabzonspor's last five matches show three wins and two defeats. They beat Samsunspor 3-0 in their most recent game on October 10, adding to earlier Super Lig victories over Galatasaray (4-0) and Genclerbirligi (5-0). The two defeats came against Drogheda United in a friendly and Konyaspor in the league. Across those five games, Trabzonspor have scored 13 goals and conceded two.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between KuPS and Trabzonspor. This fixture will provide the first recorded entry in the dataset between these two clubs.

Standings

Both KuPS and Trabzonspor sit joint-top of the Conference League table, meaning this match is a direct contest between two sides who have matched each other's results so far and are competing for outright control of their group.