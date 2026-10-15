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Conference League
team-logoKuPS
Savon Sanomat Areena
team-logoTrabzonspor
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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KuPS vs Trabzonspor: Worldwide Conference League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
KuPS vs Trabzonspor
KuPS
Trabzonspor
Conference League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Azerbaijan

İctimai TV / TV NET

İctimai TV

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Bulgaria

MAX Sport 2

MAX Sport

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Ecuador

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

France

Canal+ Live 11

Canal+

Indonesia

Vidio / beIN Sports MAX

Vidio

Malaysia

beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico

Disney+

New Zealand

DAZN New Zealand

DAZN New Zealand

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Paraguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Portugal

DAZN Portugal

DAZN Portugal

Spain

Movistar Liga de Campeones 3

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Disney+ Nordic

Disney+

Switzerland

Blue Sport

Blue Sport

Thailand

beIN SPORTS MAX Thailand

beIN Sports Thailand

Turkey

TRT 1 / tabii

TRT 1

United States

Paramount+ / ViX

Paramount+

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

How to watch KuPS vs Trabzonspor with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Conference League - Game Week 1
Savon Sanomat Areena

Today's game between KuPS and Trabzonspor will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch KuPS vs Trabzonspor today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

KuPS vs Trabzonspor Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Nuutinen

KuPS are managed by Miika Nuutinen, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Trabzonspor head coach Thomas Reis has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage either. Further team news details will be provided as the match approaches.

Form

KUP

KUP - Form

GNI
D1-1
HJK
D0-0
VPS
W0-2
ACO
L0-1
INT
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5
TRS

TRS - Form

GEN
W5-0
KSP
L1-0
GAL
W4-0
DRO
L0-1
SAM
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
0/5

KuPS have recorded one win, two draws and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Veikkausliga defeat to FC Inter Turku on October 11, following a 1-0 loss to AC Oulu three days earlier. Their sole victory in this run came away at VPS, winning 2-0, while draws against HJK and IF Gnistan round out the sequence.

Trabzonspor's last five matches show three wins and two defeats. They beat Samsunspor 3-0 in their most recent game on October 10, adding to earlier Super Lig victories over Galatasaray (4-0) and Genclerbirligi (5-0). The two defeats came against Drogheda United in a friendly and Konyaspor in the league. Across those five games, Trabzonspor have scored 13 goals and conceded two.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between KuPS and Trabzonspor. This fixture will provide the first recorded entry in the dataset between these two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
00000000
1
GetafeGetafeGET
00000000
1
BragaBragaBRA
00000000
1
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
00000000
1
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
00000000
1
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
00000000
1
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
00000000
1
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
00000000
1
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
00000000
1
MonacoMonacoASM
00000000
1
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
00000000
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
00000000
1
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
00000000
1
AGFAGFAGF
00000000
1
BrannBrannBRA
00000000
1
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
00000000
1
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
00000000
1
ThunThunTHU
00000000
1
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
00000000
1
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
00000000
1
GentGentGNT
00000000
1
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
00000000
1
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
00000000
1
LuganoLuganoLUG
00000000
1
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
00000000
1
AjaxAjaxAJX
00000000
1
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
00000000
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000000
1
AtalantaAtalantaATA
00000000
1
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
00000000
1
JablonecJablonecJAB
00000000
1
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
00000000
1
KuPSKuPSKUP
00000000
1
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
00000000
1
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
00000000
1
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both KuPS and Trabzonspor sit joint-top of the Conference League table, meaning this match is a direct contest between two sides who have matched each other's results so far and are competing for outright control of their group.

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