How to watch Kuching City vs Phnom Penh with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 5 26 Nov 2026 - 05:00

Kuching City host Phnom Penh in an AFC Champions League Two Group H fixture, with both sides looking to improve their position in the table.

The Malaysian side arrive off the back of a 2-0 win away at Negeri Sembilan in the Liga Super on November 20. They won by that scoreline against Gangwon FC in the continental competition on November 5.

That result followed a 1-0 defeat to the same opponents a week earlier. Kuching also drew 1-1 with Kitchee in October and lost 3-2 to Brunei DPMM in the league.

Phnom Penh come in as Group H leaders. They beat Kuching City 2-1 in the reverse fixture on September 17, which makes this a chance for the hosts to settle the score.

The Cambodian club were beaten 2-1 by Kitchee on November 5, but that came after a 2-0 win over the same opponents on October 29. They also won away at Gangwon FC in October.

Kuching sit third in the group, so a home result matters. Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the game.

Team news & squads