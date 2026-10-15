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AFC Champions League Two
team-logoKuching City
team-logoKitchee
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Kuching City vs Kitchee: Worldwide AFC Champions League Two broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Kuching City vs Kitchee
Kuching City
Kitchee
AFC Champions League Two

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Australia

Paramount+ Australia

Paramount+

Bahrain

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Hong Kong

RTHK TV 31 / HOY TV

RTHK

India

FanCode

FanCode

Indonesia

Vision+ / RCTI+

Vision+

Iran

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Jordan

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Kuwait

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Malaysia

Astro Go / SOOKA

Astro

Morocco

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Oman

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad

Qatar

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Saudi Arabia

SSC / beIN Sports

SSC

Singapore

StarHub TV+

StarHub

South Korea

tvN Sports / Coupang Play

tvN Sports

Thailand

BG Sports / YouTube

BG Sports

United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi Sports / beIN Sports

Abu Dhabi Media

Vietnam

FPT Play

FPT Play

Yemen

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

How to watch Kuching City vs Kitchee with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Kuching City and Kitchee will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 13:15.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kuching City vs Kitchee today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Kuching City have not released confirmed team news ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and the probable lineup will be added as information becomes available closer to kick-off.

Kitchee are similarly without confirmed squad updates at this stage. No absences have been reported, and full team news will be updated when the club provides official confirmation.

Form

KUC

KUC - Form

KLC
W0-6
KRW
W0-5
SAB
W0-2
MEL
W2-1
PHP
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
KIT

KIT - Form

NOD
D0-0
W4-1
SOD
W1-3
GAN
D0-0
HKF
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Kuching City have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming in the AFC Champions League Two against Phnom Penh, a 2-1 loss. In Liga Super, they have been in strong form, recording wins over Melaka FC, Sabah, Kelantan Red Warrior, and Kuala Lumpur City. Their most impressive domestic result was a 6-0 win over Kuala Lumpur City, followed by a 5-0 defeat of Kelantan Red Warrior. Across those five matches, they have scored 16 goals and conceded three, though their continental record remains a concern.

Kitchee have gone three matches unbeaten in their last five, with two wins and one draw. Their most recent result was a 4-0 win over Hong Kong FC in the 1. Division, and they drew 0-0 with Gangwon FC in the AFC Champions League Two. They have won three and drawn two of their last five outings, keeping two clean sheets in that run.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Kuching City and Kitchee. This appears to be a first meeting between the two clubs at this level of competition.

Standings

Grp. H

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Phnom PenhPhnom PenhPHP
110021+13
W
2
Gangwon FCGangwon FCGAN
10100001
D
3
KitcheeKitcheeKIT
10100001
D
4
Kuching CityKuching CityKUC
100112-10
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In Group H of the AFC Champions League Two, Kuching City sit fourth while Kitchee are third. The tight gap between the sides means this fixture carries real weight for both clubs, with points here directly affecting their chances of progressing from the group.

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