International Coverage

How to watch Kuching City vs Kitchee with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 08:15

Today's game between Kuching City and Kitchee will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 13:15.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kuching City vs Kitchee today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Kuching City have not released confirmed team news ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and the probable lineup will be added as information becomes available closer to kick-off.

Kitchee are similarly without confirmed squad updates at this stage. No absences have been reported, and full team news will be updated when the club provides official confirmation.

Form

Kuching City have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming in the AFC Champions League Two against Phnom Penh, a 2-1 loss. In Liga Super, they have been in strong form, recording wins over Melaka FC, Sabah, Kelantan Red Warrior, and Kuala Lumpur City. Their most impressive domestic result was a 6-0 win over Kuala Lumpur City, followed by a 5-0 defeat of Kelantan Red Warrior. Across those five matches, they have scored 16 goals and conceded three, though their continental record remains a concern.

Kitchee have gone three matches unbeaten in their last five, with two wins and one draw. Their most recent result was a 4-0 win over Hong Kong FC in the 1. Division, and they drew 0-0 with Gangwon FC in the AFC Champions League Two. They have won three and drawn two of their last five outings, keeping two clean sheets in that run.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Kuching City and Kitchee. This appears to be a first meeting between the two clubs at this level of competition.

Standings

Grp. H Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Phnom Penh PHP 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 2 Gangwon FC GAN 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 3 Kitchee KIT 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 4 Kuching City KUC 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L Qualification to 1/8 finals

In Group H of the AFC Champions League Two, Kuching City sit fourth while Kitchee are third. The tight gap between the sides means this fixture carries real weight for both clubs, with points here directly affecting their chances of progressing from the group.