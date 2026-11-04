How to watch Kitchee vs Phnom Penh with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 05:00

Kitchee host Phnom Penh in the AFC Champions League Two, with the Cambodian side arriving as group leaders and looking to extend their advantage at the top of Group H.

The reverse fixture between these two sides was played just days ago, with Phnom Penh running out 2-0 winners. That result left Kitchee in third place in the group and under pressure to respond on home soil.

For Kitchee, the challenge is significant. They have managed just one win in their last five AFC Champions League Two outings, drawing twice and losing twice in the competition. Their domestic form has offered some relief, but continental results have been harder to come by.

Phnom Penh arrive in strong shape. They have won their last three matches across all competitions, including back-to-back AFC Champions League Two victories. The confidence in the squad is evident from recent results.

Kitchee will need to find a way to break down a side that kept a clean sheet against them in the most recent meeting. A positive result here is close to essential if they are to stay in contention for progression from the group.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Kitchee vs Phnom Penh, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads