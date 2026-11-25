How to watch Kairat Almaty vs Mjaellby with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Conference League - Game Week 4 26 Nov 2026 - 10:30 Almaty Central Stadium

Kairat Almaty host Mjaellby in the Conference League at Almaty Central Stadium. The Kazakh side meet a Swedish club that arrives with a clear edge in the standings.

Kairat sit 27th in the league phase table and need results to climb. Zhora Arutyunyan's team have drawn three of their last five matches, including a 1-1 stalemate with Atalanta on their most recent European outing.

That result followed a heavy 1-5 defeat to Panathinaikos, a scoreline that still stands out on their record. Kairat also showed their attacking threat in a 5-0 win over Irtysh Pavlodar in the Premier League.

Mjaellby come in much healthier. Andreas Braennstroem's side are unbeaten in their last five, and they occupy 9th place in the Conference League table.

They beat Borac Banja Luka 2-0 in this competition and have kept three clean sheets in their last five games. Their latest outing was a 1-1 draw with Malmoe FF in Allsvenskan.

So Kairat have home advantage, and Mjaellby have the better form and league position. Here is what you need to know about how to follow the match.

Official broadcast information for Kairat Almaty vs Mjaellby is not currently available. We will add TV channel and live stream details here as soon as they are confirmed.

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