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Serie A
team-logoJuventus
Allianz Stadium
team-logoSSC Napoli
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Watch Juventus vs SSC Napoli live: TV channels, online live streams, international Serie A coverage

TV Guide & Streaming
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomDAZN
CanadaFubo

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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Austria

DAZN Austria

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil

Canada

fuboTV Canada

China

Migu

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Denmark

TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt

STARZPLAY

Germany

DAZN Germany

Great Britain

DAZN UK

India

ZEE5

Indonesia

Vidio

Italy

DAZN Italia

Japan

DAZN Japan

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico

Morocco

STARZPLAY

Qatar

STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia

STARZPLAY

Spain

DAZN Spain

Sweden

TV4 Play

Switzerland

DAZN Switzerland

Turkey

S Sport+

United Arab Emirates

STARZPLAY

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

USA

Paramount+

Match Preview

crest
Serie A - Game Week 10
Allianz Stadium

Juventus host Napoli at the Allianz Stadium in Turin in a Serie A fixture that arrives at a turbulent moment for both clubs. The pressure is real on both benches, and the timing could hardly be more charged.

Luciano Spalletti's Juventus come into this game badly wounded. A 3-0 home defeat to Lazio last weekend exposed deep problems in both defence and attack, with the Bianconeri managing just two shots on target across ninety minutes. That result has sharpened scrutiny on Spalletti and raised questions about whether his tactical ideas are translating onto the pitch.

The Europa League has offered some relief. Juventus sit top of the competition's league phase after wins over NEC and Celta Vigo, and they backed that up with a midweek victory over Rennes. But European form counts for little when the domestic situation is this fragile.

Napoli arrive under Massimiliano Allegri carrying their own inconsistencies. The Azzurri lost to Venezia in Serie A before recovering with a 4-3 win over Bodø/Glimt in Champions League, a result that showed both their attacking quality and their defensive vulnerability. Allegri's side have been difficult to predict across recent weeks.

The injury list at Napoli adds another layer of uncertainty. Vergara had been expected to miss an extended period after picking up a knock on international duty, though Allegri has indicated the player may be available sooner than first thought. Whether he features here remains to be seen.

In the league table, neither side is where they expected to be at this stage of the season. Both clubs sit in the bottom half of the top ten, separated by a single position, making this a fixture with genuine implications for where the campaign is heading.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Juventus vs Napoli.

Team news & squads

Juventus vs SSC Napoli Probable lineups

Manager

  • L. Spalletti

Spalletti is without four players through injury. Jeff Ekhator, Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram-Ulien and Manuel Locatelli are all unavailable, leaving the Juventus squad with limited options in several areas. No probable lineup has been confirmed, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Allegri faces his own absentee concerns. Alessandro Buongiorno, Antonio Vergara, Costantino Favasuli and David Neres are all listed as injured for Napoli. Despite earlier suggestions that Vergara could return ahead of schedule, he remains in the injury group for now. Updates on the away squad will be added as they become available.

Form

JUV

JUV - Form

ATA
W2-0
CRE
L0-1
CGL
D1-1
CEL
W1-2
LAZ
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
NAP

NAP - Form

FIO
D1-1
FRC
W3-0
VIL
L3-1
VEN
L1-0
BOD
W4-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Juventus have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches. The most recent result was that damaging 3-0 defeat at home to Lazio in Serie A, a performance that leaves the club searching for answers. Before that, they beat Celta Vigo 2-1 away in Europa League and drew 1-1 with Cagliari. Across those five games, Juventus have scored four goals and conceded five, a return that underlines the inconsistency Spalletti is working to correct.

Napoli's recent record reads two wins, one draw and two losses from five outings. Their latest result was a 4-3 victory over Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League, a match that followed a 1-0 league defeat to Venezia. Allegri's side also beat Frosinone 3-0 and drew 1-1 with Fiorentina in that run. They have scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures, showing attacking punch but a persistent lack of defensive solidity.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

JuventusDrawSSC Napoli
1
1
3
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
3
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
FT
Serie A
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
FT
Serie A
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
0
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
FT
Serie A
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
FT
6Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 3-0 win for Juventus at the Allianz Stadium in January 2026, a result that stands as the most one-sided outcome in the last five encounters. Napoli have won three of the previous five head-to-head matches, with Juventus claiming one win and one draw. The Azzurri won 2-1 in both the December 2025 reverse fixture and the January 2025 meeting, while the September 2024 clash at the Allianz Stadium finished goalless.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
InterInterINT
7610219+1219
W
W
D
W
W
2
LazioLazioLAZ
7610144+1019
W
W
W
D
W
3
RomaRomaROM
7520163+1317
W
D
D
W
W
4
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
7430147+715
W
D
W
D
D
5
ComoComoCOM
7421127+514
W
D
L
W
W
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
7412139+413
W
L
W
D
W
7
CagliariCagliariCGL
741267-113
L
D
W
W
W
8
JuventusJuventusJUV
732298+111
L
D
W
L
D
9
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
7313107+310
L
W
D
W
L
10
TorinoTorinoTOR
7313109+110
W
W
D
L
W
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
73041011-19
L
W
L
L
L
12
LecceLecceLEC
7304912-39
W
L
L
W
L
13
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
72231214-28
L
D
L
W
D
14
MonzaMonzaMON
72141315-27
W
L
W
L
D
15
BolognaBolognaBOL
7124610-45
L
W
D
L
D
16
UdineseUdineseUDI
7115916-74
L
L
L
L
L
17
GenoaGenoaGEN
7115513-84
L
W
L
D
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
7115817-94
L
L
D
W
L
19
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
7115413-94
L
L
W
L
D
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
7106616-103
W
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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