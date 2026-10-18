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Serie A
team-logoJuventus
Allianz Stadium
team-logoLazio
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Juventus vs Lazio: Worldwide Serie A broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Juventus vs Lazio
Juventus
Lazio
Serie A

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

STARZPLAY / Shasha

STARZPLAY

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

beIN SPORTS 2

beIN Sports Australia

Brazil

ESPN Brazil / Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

STARZPLAY / Shasha

STARZPLAY

France

DAZN France

DAZN France

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

India

ZEE5

ZEE5

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Italy

DAZN Italia

DAZN Italia

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico

Disney+

Norway

VG+

VG+

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

STARZPLAY / STC TV

STARZPLAY

South Africa

SuperSport Football

SuperSport

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

United Arab Emirates

STARZPLAY / Shasha

STARZPLAY

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 1 / DAZN UK

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+ / Peacock / Telemundo

Paramount+

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

How to watch Juventus vs Lazio with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 7
Allianz Stadium

Today's game between Juventus and Lazio will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Juventus vs Lazio today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Juventus vs Lazio Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
page.match.formation.title
Lazio crest
Lazio
LAZ
4-3-3
G. VicarioG. VicarioP. KaluluP. KaluluJ. LucumiJ. LucumiG. BremerG. BremerC. ConceicaoC. ConceicaoN. GonzalezN. GonzalezW. McKennieW. McKennieP. SarrP. SarrA. CambiasoA. CambiasoD. LuizD. LuizR. Kolo MuaniR. Kolo MuaniC. MandasC. MandasJ. SutaloJ. SutaloR. Floriani MussoliniR. Floriani MussoliniN. TavaresN. TavaresO. ProvstgaardO. ProvstgaardR. BelahyaneR. BelahyaneD. FrattesiD. FrattesiK. TaylorK. TaylorM. ZaccagniM. ZaccagniG. IsaksenG. IsaksenT. NoslinT. Noslin
Lazio crest
Lazio
LAZ
3-4-2-1
Juventus

Starting XI

Lazio

Manager

  • M. Domenichini
  • G. Gattuso

Spalletti is without a significant number of first-team players, with Jeff Ekhator, Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram-Ulien, Manuel Locatelli, Augusto Owusu, Kamil Grabara and Arkadiusz Milik all sidelined through injury. The head coach himself serves a suspension for reasons unrelated to on-field discipline, with Marco Domenichini set to take charge from the touchline. The projected XI points to Randal Kolo Muani leading the attack, supported by Francisco Conceição, Weston McKennie and Nico Gonzalez, with Pape Sarr and Douglas Luiz providing the midfield base behind them.

Gattuso is also managing an injury list of his own, with Matteo Cancellieri, Albert Gudmundsson, Alessio Furlanetto, Nicolo Rovella, Adam Marusic and Adrian Przyborek all unavailable. There are no suspensions listed for the away side. Luca Pellegrini, who had been excluded from the squad list submitted to the league, was confirmed as reinstated by Gattuso at his pre-match press conference. Gattuso's projected starting XI features Tijjani Noslin up front, flanked by Gustav Isaksen and Mattia Zaccagni, with Davide Frattesi, Reda Belahyane and Kenneth Taylor in midfield.

Form

JUV

JUV - Form

NEC
W5-0
ATA
W2-0
CRE
L0-1
CGL
D1-1
CEL
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
LAZ

LAZ - Form

MIL
D2-2
VEN
W0-2
ARE
W2-0
JUV
D3-3
MON
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Juventus head into Sunday having won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 victory away at Celta Vigo in the Europa League, a result that will have lifted spirits after a difficult run in Serie A that included a draw with Cagliari and a friendly defeat to Cremonese. Across those five games Juventus have scored nine goals and conceded four, though the quality of opposition has varied considerably.

Lazio's recent record makes for more straightforward reading. They have won three of their last five, with their most notable result a 3-1 Serie A victory over Monza in their last league outing. Their two draws in that period both came in friendly fixtures, meaning their competitive form has been close to flawless. Gattuso's side have scored eleven goals and conceded six across those five matches, with Noslin in particular carrying strong momentum into this game.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

JuventusDrawLazio
1
2
2
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
2
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
2
FT
Serie A
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
1
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
0
FT
Serie A
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
1
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
0
FT
Coppa Italia
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
2
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
FT
5Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The recent history between these clubs is tight. The last time they met was a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Stadium in February 2026, a result that reflected how evenly matched the two sides have been. Looking at the five most recent meetings, neither team has been able to establish clear dominance, with Lazio edging a 1-0 Serie A win in Turin in October 2025 and the sides sharing a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Olimpico the following May. Juventus claimed a 1-0 home victory in October 2024, while Lazio won a Coppa Italia tie 2-1 earlier that same year. Goals have been relatively scarce across the series, and margins have been fine throughout.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
InterInterINT
7610219+1219
W
W
D
W
W
2
RomaRomaROM
7520163+1317
W
D
D
W
W
3
LazioLazioLAZ
6510114+716
W
W
D
W
W
4
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
7412139+413
W
L
W
D
W
5
CagliariCagliariCGL
641163+313
D
W
W
W
L
6
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
6330115+612
D
W
D
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
632195+411
D
W
L
D
W
8
ComoComoCOM
632196+311
D
L
W
W
W
9
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
7313107+310
L
W
D
W
L
10
AtalantaAtalantaATA
63038809
W
L
L
L
W
11
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
72231214-28
L
D
L
W
D
12
TorinoTorinoTOR
621379-27
W
D
L
W
L
13
LecceLecceLEC
6204612-66
L
L
W
L
L
14
BolognaBolognaBOL
7124610-45
L
W
D
L
D
15
UdineseUdineseUDI
6114913-44
L
L
L
L
W
16
MonzaMonzaMON
6114915-64
L
W
L
D
L
17
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
6114410-64
L
W
L
D
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
6114714-74
L
D
W
L
L
19
GenoaGenoaGEN
7115513-84
L
W
L
D
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
7106616-103
W
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the Serie A table, Lazio occupy second place while Juventus sit seventh, a gap that reflects the contrasting trajectories of the two clubs through the opening weeks of the campaign.

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