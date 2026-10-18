International Coverage

How to watch Juventus vs Lazio with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Serie A - Game Week 7 18 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Allianz Stadium

Today's game between Juventus and Lazio will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Juventus vs Lazio today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Spalletti is without a significant number of first-team players, with Jeff Ekhator, Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram-Ulien, Manuel Locatelli, Augusto Owusu, Kamil Grabara and Arkadiusz Milik all sidelined through injury. The head coach himself serves a suspension for reasons unrelated to on-field discipline, with Marco Domenichini set to take charge from the touchline. The projected XI points to Randal Kolo Muani leading the attack, supported by Francisco Conceição, Weston McKennie and Nico Gonzalez, with Pape Sarr and Douglas Luiz providing the midfield base behind them.

Gattuso is also managing an injury list of his own, with Matteo Cancellieri, Albert Gudmundsson, Alessio Furlanetto, Nicolo Rovella, Adam Marusic and Adrian Przyborek all unavailable. There are no suspensions listed for the away side. Luca Pellegrini, who had been excluded from the squad list submitted to the league, was confirmed as reinstated by Gattuso at his pre-match press conference. Gattuso's projected starting XI features Tijjani Noslin up front, flanked by Gustav Isaksen and Mattia Zaccagni, with Davide Frattesi, Reda Belahyane and Kenneth Taylor in midfield.

Form

Juventus head into Sunday having won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 victory away at Celta Vigo in the Europa League, a result that will have lifted spirits after a difficult run in Serie A that included a draw with Cagliari and a friendly defeat to Cremonese. Across those five games Juventus have scored nine goals and conceded four, though the quality of opposition has varied considerably.

Lazio's recent record makes for more straightforward reading. They have won three of their last five, with their most notable result a 3-1 Serie A victory over Monza in their last league outing. Their two draws in that period both came in friendly fixtures, meaning their competitive form has been close to flawless. Gattuso's side have scored eleven goals and conceded six across those five matches, with Noslin in particular carrying strong momentum into this game.

Head-to-Head Record

The recent history between these clubs is tight. The last time they met was a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Stadium in February 2026, a result that reflected how evenly matched the two sides have been. Looking at the five most recent meetings, neither team has been able to establish clear dominance, with Lazio edging a 1-0 Serie A win in Turin in October 2025 and the sides sharing a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Olimpico the following May. Juventus claimed a 1-0 home victory in October 2024, while Lazio won a Coppa Italia tie 2-1 earlier that same year. Goals have been relatively scarce across the series, and margins have been fine throughout.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Lazio occupy second place while Juventus sit seventh, a gap that reflects the contrasting trajectories of the two clubs through the opening weeks of the campaign.