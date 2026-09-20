How to watch Juventus vs Atalanta with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Serie A - Game Week 5 20 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Allianz Stadium

Today's game between Juventus and Atalanta will kick off at 20 Sept 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Juventus vs Atalanta today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Juventus head into this fixture without a significant number of first-team players. Jeff Ekhator, Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram, Manuel Locatelli, Jeremie Boga, Arkadiusz Milik, Juan Cabal, and Andrea Cambiaso are all listed as unavailable. Spalletti's projected XI includes Vicario in goal, a back four of Bremer, Lucumi, Kalulu, and Celik, with Douglas Luiz, Nico Gonzalez, Alajbegovic, and Conceicao in midfield, and Koopmeiners and Kolo Muani further forward.

Atalanta are without Isak Hien and Kamaldeen Sulemana. Sarri is expected to line up with Carnesecchi in goal, a defence featuring Bellanova, Kolasinac, Scalvini, and Kossounou, and a midfield and attack built around Samardzic, Kessie, Ederson, Rowe, De Ketelaere, and Scamacca.

Form

Juventus come into this match with a mixed recent record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was the commanding 5-0 victory over NEC in the Europa League, which followed the low point of a 3-2 Serie A loss to Sassuolo. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Milan and beat Parma 2-0, suggesting a side capable of strong performances but not yet consistent enough to string them together. Across those five matches, Juventus scored ten goals and conceded four.

Atalanta have won two and lost two of their last five, with one result from Conference League qualification also in the mix. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Cagliari, and they also lost 2-1 to Roma. Their 1-0 win at Bologna remains their most convincing recent league performance. Sarri's side scored five goals and conceded six across those five fixtures, a defensive record that will concern the coaching staff.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in April 2026, when Juventus won 1-0 away at Atalanta in Serie A. Before that, Atalanta beat Juventus 3-0 in the Coppa Italia in February 2026, and they also inflicted a heavy 4-0 defeat on Juventus at the Allianz Stadium in March 2025. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures, Atalanta hold the stronger overall record, though Juventus have shown they can get results against their opponents when the conditions are right.

Standings

In the current Serie A standings, Juventus sit eighth while Atalanta are eleventh, meaning both clubs are looking up at the top of the table rather than down at the relegation zone, and a win here would be a meaningful step forward for either side.