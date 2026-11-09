How to watch Junior FC vs Cucuta with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Primera A - Game Week 18 9 Nov 2026 - 19:00

Junior FC take on Cucuta in a Primera A Clausura fixture with both clubs in very different situations as the second phase of the Colombian season reaches a critical stretch.

Sebastian Viera's Junior side are in poor form and sitting in deep relegation trouble in 17th place. They have won just once in their last five league matches, and a 3-2 defeat to Llaneros FC in their most recent outing did nothing to ease the pressure at Barranquilla.

Cucuta arrive in considerably better shape. Nicolas Chiesa's side beat Santa Fe 1-0 in their last match and sit in 10th place in the Clausura table, clear of any immediate danger and with the confidence that comes from beating established opposition.

For Junior, this is a match they cannot afford to lose. The points are urgent, and facing a Cucuta side that has shown a pattern of producing results against stronger teams makes this a dangerous fixture for the hosts.

Cucuta will sense an opportunity. A struggling Junior side, low on confidence and pressed by the table, is precisely the kind of opponent a mid-table team with momentum looks to exploit.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Junior FC vs Cucuta live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

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