International Coverage

How to watch Jordan vs Argentina with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Jordan and Argentina will kick-off at 28 Jun 2026, 03:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Jordan vs Argentina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Jordan are managed by Jamal Sellami, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the Nashama ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has also not yet confirmed his projected XI, and no injury or suspension data has been provided at this stage. Further team news is expected to be released in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Jordan arrive at this fixture without a win in their last five matches, recording four defeats and one draw. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 loss to Algeria in the World Cup group stage, and they were beaten 3-1 by Austria in their tournament opener. Prior to the World Cup, Jordan lost 2-0 to Colombia and 4-1 to Switzerland in friendlies. Their only points across this run came from a 2-2 draw with Nigeria in March. Jordan have scored seven goals and conceded eleven across these five matches.

Argentina have won all five of their most recent fixtures without conceding a single goal. Their latest result was a 2-0 World Cup victory over Austria, following a 3-0 group-stage win over Algeria. Scaloni's side also beat Iceland 3-0, Honduras 2-0, and Zambia 5-0 in pre-tournament friendlies. Argentina have scored fifteen goals across these five matches and kept five consecutive clean sheets.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Jordan and Argentina. This fixture at AT&T Stadium on June 27, 2026, represents the first documented encounter between the two nations in the provided records.

Standings

In Group J, Argentina sit top of the table while Jordan are fourth and bottom heading into the final round of fixtures.