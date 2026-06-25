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World Cup
team-logoJapan
Dallas Stadium
team-logoSweden
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Japan vs Sweden: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Japan vs Sweden
Japan
Sweden
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage


#

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

1

Russia

Match TV

matchtv.ru

2

Canada

TSN

tsn.ca

3

United States

FOX Network

fox.com

4

China

CCTV

cctv.com

5

Brazil

SporTV

sportv.globo.com

6

Australia

SBS

sbs.com.au

7

Argentina

TyC Sports

tycsports.com

8

Peru

DIRECTV Sports

directvgo.com

9

Mexico

ViX

vix.com

10

Indonesia

TVRI

tvri.go.id

11

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

12

Colombia

DIRECTV Sports

directvgo.com

13

France

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

14

Ukraine

Megogo

megogo.net

15

Spain

DAZN

dazn.com

16

Sweden

SVT

svt.se

17

Germany

MagentaTV

telekom.de/magenta-tv

18

Japan

NHK

nhk.or.jp

19

United Kingdom

BBC

bbc.co.uk/sport

20

South Korea

KBS

kbs.co.kr

21

Portugal

Sport TV

sporttv.pt

22

Austria

ORF

orf.at

23

Netherlands

NPO

npo.nl

24

Belgium

VRT

vrt.be

25

Singapore

Singtel

singtel.com

How to watch Japan vs Sweden with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Grp. F
Dallas Stadium

Today's game between Japan and Sweden will kick-off at 26 Jun 2026, 00:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Japan vs Sweden today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Japan vs Sweden Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Japan crest
Japan
JPN
Formation
Sweden crest
Sweden
SWE
3-5-2
1Z. Suzuki25J. Suzuki16T. Watanabe22T. Tomiyasu10R. Doan24K. Sano13K. Nakamura14J. Ito11D. Maeda15D. Kamada18A. Ueda23K. Nordfeldt3V. Nilsson Lindeloef2G. Lagerbielke4I. Hien18Y. Ayari11A. Elanga5G. Gudmundsson16J. Karlstroem7L. Bergvall9A. Isak17V. Gyoekeres
Sweden crest
Sweden
SWE
3-4-2-1
Japan

Starting XI

Sweden

Manager

  • H. Moriyasu
  • G. Potter

Hajime Moriyasu names a strong projected XI, with Zion Suzuki in goal and a back three of Hiroki Ito, Ko Itakura, and Takehiro Tomiyasu. Ritsu Doan and Keito Nakamura are set to operate as wing-backs, with Kaishu Sano, Daichi Kamada, and Ao Tanaka in midfield. Junya Ito and Ayase Ueda complete the lineup. Takefusa Kubo is ruled out through injury, and there are no suspensions listed.

Graham Potter's Sweden head into the match without any confirmed injuries or suspensions. Kristoffer Nordfeldt starts in goal behind a back three of Victor Nilsson Lindelof, Gustaf Lagerbielke, and Isak Hien. Yasin Ayari, Jesper Karlstrom, and Gabriel Gudmundsson fill the midfield, with Anthony Elanga and Benjamin Nygren in wider roles. Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres lead the attack in what is expected to be a 3-5-2 shape.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

JPN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

SWE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/13
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Japan have won four and drawn one of their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding four across that run. Their most recent result was a 4-0 win over Tunisia on June 21, with Ueda netting twice. Before that, they drew 2-2 with the Netherlands on June 14 in a match they twice came from behind to level. Japan also won 1-0 against Iceland in a May friendly and recorded back-to-back 1-0 victories over England and Scotland in March.

Sweden's last five fixtures produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats, with 12 goals scored and 11 conceded. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-1 loss to the Netherlands on June 20. Prior to that, they beat Tunisia 5-1 on June 15. A 2-2 draw with Greece and a 3-1 defeat to Norway in June friendlies, along with a 3-2 World Cup qualifying win over Poland in March, complete the five-game run.

Head-to-Head Record

JPN

Last match

SWE

0

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

1

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/1
Both teams scored
1/1

Japan and Sweden have met just once on record, drawing 1-1 in a friendly on May 25, 2002, with Japan as the designated home side. That single result offers no meaningful basis for drawing any broader pattern between the two nations.

Standings

In Group F, Japan currently sit second and Sweden third ahead of the final round of matches.

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