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Friendlies
team-logoJapan
team-logoBrazil
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
Anggi Riwanto
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Watch Japan vs. Brazil live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Japan vs Brazil
Japan
Brazil
Friendlies

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Japan vs Brazil in live Friendlies action today.

How to watch Japan vs Brazil with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

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Friendlies - Game Week 1

Team news & squads

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