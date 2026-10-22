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Conference League
team-logoJablonec
Stadion Strelnice
team-logoBrighton & Hove Albion
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Jablonec vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Worldwide Conference League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Jablonec vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Jablonec
Brighton & Hove Albion
Conference League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 5 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Austria

Sky Sport Austria 1 / Sky Go Austria

Sky Sport Austria

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Czech Republic

Sport 1 CZ

Sport 1

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 5 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

France

Canal+ Live 11

Canal+

Indonesia

Vidio / beIN Sports 2

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports HD 5 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 5 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Italy

Sky Sport 256

Sky Sport Italy

Malaysia

beIN Sports 2 Malaysia / beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Malaysia

Norway

Viaplay Norway / V Sport 2 Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 5 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Singapore

StarHub TV+ / beIN Sports 2

StarHub

South Africa

SuperSport Football Plus

SuperSport

Spain

Movistar+ / Movistar Liga de Campeones 3

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Disney+ Nordic

Disney+

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports HD 5 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 2

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+ / ViX

Paramount+

How to watch Jablonec vs Brighton & Hove Albion with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Conference League - Game Week 2
Stadion Strelnice

Today's game between Jablonec and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Jablonec vs Brighton & Hove Albion today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Jablonec vs Brighton & Hove Albion Probable lineups

Manager

  • L. Kozel

Jablonec are managed by Lubos Kozel for this Conference League fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad is finalised.

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler has no confirmed absences listed ahead of the trip to the Czech Republic. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available in the build-up to the match.

Form

JAB

JAB - Form

ZLI
D1-1
DUP
W0-1
BRN
W0-1
SCF
L3-2
VPL
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BHA

BHA - Form

MUN
W2-3
ARS
W3-0
SUN
W0-2
KZA
W4-0
CRY
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/2
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Brighton have won five and lost none of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and conceding just three in that run. Their most recent result was a 5-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace, and they also beat FK Kauno Zalgiris 4-0 in the Conference League. Additional victories over Arsenal and Sunderland in the Premier League, plus a Carabao Cup win at Manchester United, confirm the Seagulls are in outstanding form heading into this fixture.

Jablonec have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-3 defeat to Viktoria Plzen in the Czech First League, and they also lost 3-2 to Freiburg in the Conference League. Across those five outings, Jablonec scored five goals and conceded eight, with their only wins coming against FC Zbrojovka Brno and Dukla Praha.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Jablonec and Brighton & Hove Albion. This fixture represents a first recorded encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
2
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
110030+33
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
110042+23
W
4
AtalantaAtalantaATA
110031+23
W
5
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
110020+23
W
5
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
110020+23
W
7
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
110032+13
W
7
LuganoLuganoLUG
110032+13
W
9
MonacoMonacoASM
110021+13
W
10
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
110021+13
W
10
BrannBrannBRA
110021+13
W
10
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
110021+13
W
13
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
110010+13
W
13
GentGentGNT
110010+13
W
15
GetafeGetafeGET
10101101
D
15
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
10101101
D
15
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
10101101
D
15
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
10101101
D
19
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
10101101
D
19
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
10101101
D
19
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
10101101
D
19
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
10101101
D
23
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
100123-10
L
23
JablonecJablonecJAB
100123-10
L
25
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
100112-10
L
25
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
100112-10
L
25
AjaxAjaxAJX
100112-10
L
28
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
100112-10
L
29
AGFAGFAGF
100101-10
L
29
ThunThunTHU
100101-10
L
31
KuPSKuPSKUP
100124-20
L
32
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
100113-20
L
33
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
100102-20
L
33
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
100102-20
L
35
BragaBragaBRA
100103-30
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
100104-40
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Conference League, Brighton sit first while Jablonec are placed twenty-third, giving the Seagulls a commanding positional advantage heading into this fixture.

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