International Coverage

How to watch Jablonec vs Brighton & Hove Albion with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Stadion Strelnice

Today's game between Jablonec and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Jablonec vs Brighton & Hove Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Jablonec are managed by Lubos Kozel for this Conference League fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad is finalised.

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler has no confirmed absences listed ahead of the trip to the Czech Republic. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available in the build-up to the match.

Form

Brighton have won five and lost none of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and conceding just three in that run. Their most recent result was a 5-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace, and they also beat FK Kauno Zalgiris 4-0 in the Conference League. Additional victories over Arsenal and Sunderland in the Premier League, plus a Carabao Cup win at Manchester United, confirm the Seagulls are in outstanding form heading into this fixture.

Jablonec have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-3 defeat to Viktoria Plzen in the Czech First League, and they also lost 3-2 to Freiburg in the Conference League. Across those five outings, Jablonec scored five goals and conceded eight, with their only wins coming against FC Zbrojovka Brno and Dukla Praha.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Jablonec and Brighton & Hove Albion. This fixture represents a first recorded encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Conference League, Brighton sit first while Jablonec are placed twenty-third, giving the Seagulls a commanding positional advantage heading into this fixture.