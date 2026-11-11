How to watch Ivory Coast vs Gambia with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 3 12 Nov 2026 - 14:00

Ivory Coast host Gambia in Africa Cup of Nations qualification, with Herve Renard's side looking to build on a strong start in Group C.

The Elephants sit top of the group after back-to-back wins over Ghana and Somalia, though a friendly defeat to Cameroon last month served as a reminder that there is still work to do.

Gambia arrive in confident shape. Johnny McKinstry's side beat Ghana 4-2 away from home in their last qualification outing, a result that underlined their threat on the road.

The Scorpions sit second in Group C, making this a direct meeting between the top two. A win for either side would strengthen their grip on a qualification place.

Renard's Ivory Coast also featured at the 2026 World Cup earlier this year, falling to Norway in the round of 16 after beating Curacao in the group stage. The experience of that tournament will count for something in a game of this weight.

For Gambia, this represents a chance to prove their qualifying form is no fluke. Back-to-back wins over Somalia and Ghana have raised expectations around McKinstry's project.

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