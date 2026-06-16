How to watch Iraq vs Norway with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Iraq and Norway will kick-off at 16 Jun 2026, 23:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Iraq vs Norway today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Graham Arnold names a projected XI for Iraq that includes Ahmed Basil Fadhil in goal, with a back line of Merchas Doski, Hussein Ali, Zaid Tahseen, and Akam Hashem. Zaid Ismael and Amir Al-Ammari are set to operate in midfield, with Ibrahim Bayesh, Ali Jasim, and Marko Lawk Farji providing support. Ali Al Hamadi leads the line. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the Iraqi squad ahead of kick-off.

Norway's projected XI sees Orjan Nyland start in goal, with a defensive line of David Moeller Wolfe, Torbjorn Heggem, Kristoffer Ajer, and Julian Ryerson. Fredrik Aursnes and Sander Berge are expected in the engine room, with Martin Odegaard operating behind the front three of Alexander Soerloth, Erling Haaland, and Antonio Nusa. Solbakken's squad also reports no injury or suspension concerns at this stage.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Iraq head into the tournament with a mixed run of results across their last five matches. They recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats, scoring five goals and conceding four. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 loss to Venezuela in a friendly on June 10, while a 1-1 draw with Spain on June 4 showed they can hold their own against higher-ranked opposition. A 1-0 win over Andorra and a 2-1 victory against Bolivia in World Cup Qualification Inter-Confederation play-off action earlier in the year rounded out a competitive preparation period.

Norway's last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat. They scored six goals and conceded three across that run. The most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Morocco on June 7, while a 3-1 win over Sweden on June 1 was the standout performance. Norway also drew 0-0 with Switzerland in March and beat Italy 4-1 in UEFA World Cup qualifying back in November 2025, a result that underlined the quality Solbakken's side can produce.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Iraq and Norway is available from the provided dataset. This will be updated if records become available closer to kick-off.

Standings

In Group I, Iraq currently sit second while Norway are third.